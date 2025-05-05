Asia Pacific Dance Festival 2025 Returns to Honolulu

The event will run from May 19 to June 1, 2025.
The Asia Pacific Dance Festival (APDF) is set to return to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa from May 19 to June 1, 2025. This immersive two-week event offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience the rich dance traditions of Asia and the Pacific.
The festival features performances, workshops, and cultural exchanges that delve into movement, music, history, language, and cultural traditions.
Resident Artists:
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima (Hawaiʻi), led by Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine
Arzoo Dance Theatre (India/Canada), directed by Deepti Gupta
Rako Pasefika (Rotuma, Fiji), led by Letila Mitchell
Special Tribute: A Filipino dance performance honoring the legacy of the late H. Wayne Mendoza.
Evening Concert: A full-length performance by Hālau Kilipohe Nā Lei Lehua.
The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has recognized APDF's role in preserving and sharing dynamic traditions by awarding a $25,000 grant to support the festival's artists.
