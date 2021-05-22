Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AME - TEARS OF THE EARTH Will Stream From Hawaii Theatre Tonight

Featured artists include master taiko artist Kenny Endo, Taiko Center of the Pacific, and more special guests!

May. 22, 2021 Â 
Taiko Arts Center (TAC) in collaboration with Taiko Center of the Pacific will present "e?? Ame - Tears of the Earth, " a virtual live-stream concert broadcast from the Hawaii Theatre on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 6:30 pm Hawaii time.

Featured artists include: master taiko artist Kenny Endo, Taiko Center of the Pacific (Performing Ensemble, and the Youth Group), and special guests: Peter Rockford Espiritu & Tau Dance Theater (hula and contemporary dance), Todd Yukumoto (saxophone, flute), Abe Lagrimas Jr. (ukulele, vibes, drumset), and Nawahine Lanzilotti (cello, voice).

"e?? Ame - Tears of the Earth, " is a concept and composition originally composed by Kenny Endo in response to the tragedy of 9/11 and dedicated to all victims of aggression so prevalent in the world.

This performance is an effort to counter hate and negativity with love and creativity. With Registration, the concert can be viewed at your convenience through June 6. Taiko Arts Center (TAC) is a 501c3 federally approved non-profit organization. Donations to TAC are tax-deductible. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations fighting racism and to those protecting the Mother Earth.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/events/%e9%9b%a8-ame-tears-of-the-earth/.


