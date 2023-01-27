Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of SCHOLL - Die Knospe Der Weißen Rose Comes to Stadttheater Fürth in April

The performance is on the 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth.

Jan. 27, 2023  

The world-premiere of "SCHOLL - The Bud of the White Rose" by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert, which tells a new perspective on the world famous student resistance movement "The White Rose", will take place on the 14th of April 2023 at the Stadttheater Fürth - 80 years after the arrest and the execution of the Scholl siblings by the Nazi regime in 1943.

With a book and lyrics by Titus Hoffmann, music & musical arrangements by Thomas Borchert, musical direction & musical arrangements by Robert Paul, setdesign by Stephan Prattes, choreography by Melissa King, costumes by Conny Lueders, and sounddesign by Daniel Selinger the musical features Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Sandra Leitner, Fin Holzwart, Karolin Konert, Dennis Hupka & Lina Gerlitz in the roles.

The production will be directed by Titus Hoffmann.

Watch the company sing a snippet of the big opening number "DAS LEBEN IST ANDERSWO".

For more information visit: www.schollmusical.com

Tickets are available via www.stadttheater.de/scholl2223




