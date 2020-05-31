VIDEO: Deutsche Oper Musicians Perform at Nursing Homes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Musicians from the Deutsche Oper have found a new performance space, while they are unable to hold traditional performances due to the health crisis.

Instead, company members are performing free concerts in the courtyards of nursing homes.

Yahoo! News shows a clip from one of the company's performances.

Check out the video here!

The Deutsche Oper Berlin is an opera company located in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, Germany. The resident building is the country's second largest opera house and also home to the Berlin State Ballet.

Since 2004, the Deutsche Oper Berlin has been a member of the Berlin Opera Foundation.

