Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents Digital Production of JENUFA

The production will be brought to your home on February 13, 2021.

Feb. 5, 2021  

The new production of Leoš Janáček's 'Jenůfa' directed by Damiano Michieletto, who is making his Staatsoper Berlin debut, and under the musical direction of Sir Simon Rattle, should have been the first premiere of 2021.

The fact that this can take place considering the ongoing circumstances, even if only digitally, is thanks to a comprehensive hygiene concept for the rehearsals.

The production will be brought to your home on February 13, 2021, at 20:15 on TV in 3sat and streamed on www.staatsoper-berlin.de (viewable in Germany, Austria and Switzerland), as well as at 20:04 on rbbKultur and on February 14 at 19:05 on BR-Klassik on the radio.

Camilla Nylund will be making her role debut in the title role, Evelyn Herlitzius as the Sexton, Stuart Skelton as Laca and Ladislav Elgr as Števa among others, as well as the Staatskapelle Berlin and the Staatsoper Chor.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/staatsoper.


