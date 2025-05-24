'SCHOLL - Die Knospe Der Weißen Rose' Will Return in 2026 At The Theater Magdeburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"SCHOLL - Die Knospe der Weißen Rose" / "SCHOLL - The Bud of the White Rose", with book and lyrics by Titus Hoffmann and music by Thomas Borchert, returns to the stage next season-at the Theater Magdeburg as a new production of the original staging. The piece offers a fresh and previously unexplored perspective on the historical events that made Hans and Sophie Scholl tragically world-famous as resistance fighters of the White Rose.

It is based on true events, historical writings and original poems by Hans Scholl. The original production was nominated in 7 categories (best musical, best music, best direction a.o.) for the Deutsche Musical Theater Preis (German Musical Theatre Award). The original cast album, which was published as a CD by TTMusic and is also available on most streaming platforms, was nominated for the Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik (German Record Critics' Award).

The cast for this new production includes, among others, Judith Caspari as Traute, Alexander Auler as Hans, Celena Pieper as Sophie, Fin Holzwart as Shurik, Lara Kareen as Ulla, and Raphael Binde as Freddy. The production will be once again directed by Titus Hoffmann. Tickets are available at the Theater Magdeburg.

