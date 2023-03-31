Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, Munich

Performances begin Friday 5 May 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Rirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, Munich

In a first collaboration between Haus der Kunst and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Rirkrit Tiravanija will design the scenography of Toshio Hosokawa's one act opera, Hanjo, conducted by Lothar Koenigs, directed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and costumes designed by Yuima Nakazato. First performance: Friday 5 May 2023.

The performances will take place in the Haus der Kunst Westgallerie, alongside a presentation throughout May of Tiravanija's work in sites throughout the building, curated by Emma Enderby with Hanns Lennart Wiesner.

This includes:

  • Tea ceremony performances by Japanese artist Mai Ueda, activating the stage set for Hanjo.
  • T-shirt printing workshops with Tiravanija's slogan designs.
  • Screenings of the artist's moving image work.
  • Tiravanija's shot-by-shot remake of Rainer Werner Fassbinder's seminal 1974 film, Angst essen Seele auf, in Haus der Kunst's Goldene Bar, activated by Austrian actor Florian Troebinger.
  • A series of the artist's ping pong tables, untitled 2013 (morgen ist die frage), in the Terrassensaal.
  • A screening of the video work, untitled 2011 (pay attention), at the entrance of Haus der Kunst, alongside a newly commissioned banner.

The practice of Rirkrit Tiravanija (b. 1961, Buenos Aires) focuses on the artistic production of social engagement, often inviting viewers to inhabit, participate and activate his work, engaging in shared rituals - as with his culinary performances - and actions. Over the course of his thirty-year career, he has also come to incorporate installations, painting, printmaking, video, photography, mixed-media assemblage, and music into his practice, but always with an emphasis on varied cultural spaces and temporalities.

The opera Hanjo premiered at the Festival d'Aix en Provence in 2004 and is based on a modern Nō play by the same name written by Yukio Mishima (1915 - 1970, Tokyo) which was itself inspired by a 14th century play by Zeami Motokiyo. It tells the story of two lovers and explores the borders between dream and reality.

Speaking about the work, Andrea Lissoni, Director, Haus der Kunst, said: "Our programming aims to break new ground and create new partnerships, radically transforming ways of displaying and canons of work. No one is more appropriate than Rirkrit Tiravanija to challenge the opera stage and to be simultaneously hosted at Haus der Kunst with an inventive exhibition format."

Serge Dorny, General Manager, Bayerische Staatsoper, said: "Opera, to use Richard Wagner's expression, is a total work of art (Gesamtkunstwerk). To reach its completion, it must be able to combine and unite different artistic expressions - music and voice, theatre and literature, dance, light, architecture, painting, and, in a broader sense, the visual arts. This is why I am particularly pleased to be able to bring together the conductor Lothar Koenigs, the choreographer and director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, fashion and costume designer Yuima Nakazato, and the great visual artist Rirkrit Tiravanija. An artist sensitive to the human condition and interrelationships. His art fits the story of Hanjo perfectly. This new creation is a wonderful opportunity for a dialogue between a work, great artists, and the public. It also creates a beautiful and exciting liaison between Haus der Kunst and the Bayerische Staatsoper."




Daniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin Staatsoper Photo
Daniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin Staatsoper
Daniele Rustioni, will take over conducting duties for Daniel Barenboim at the Berlin Staatsoper in a revival of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo for all performances. The production is set to run June 28 to July 14, 2023.
ROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This Week Photo
ROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This Week
The musical's basic idea follows a mixture of 'Liebe ist alles', one of the most successful songs penned by Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, and new songs. Modern choreography complements this approach. The play, however, is costumed in Verona at the time of Shakespeare, based on the original text by William Shakespeare.
TANZ DER VAMPIRE Kehrt Diesen Herbst Nach Hamburg Zurück Photo
TANZ DER VAMPIRE Kehrt Diesen Herbst Nach Hamburg Zurück
Bereits seit einem Vierteljahrhundert begeistert das Musical TANZ DER VAMPIRE aus der Feder von Michael Kunze (Buch und Lyrics) und Jim Steinman (Musik) Fans auf der ganzen Welt. Aufgrund der hohen Nachfrage bei Fans der Show in ganz Deutschland zeigt Stage Entertainment ab November 2023 TANZ DER VAMPIRE wieder in Hamburg, im Stage Operettenhaus.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Musical Dome Köln Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Musical Dome Köln
„Moulin Rouge“ im Musical Dome in Köln hat mich umgehauen. Baz Luhrmanns Film aus dem Jahr 2001 ist einer meiner absoluten Lieblingsfilme und die Bühnenfassung hat mich nicht enttäuscht. Jeder Cent des teuren Spektakels ist auf der Bühne zu sehen. Die Show ist ein absolutes Muss und ich empfehle es jedem, der eine Vorliebe für Theater und Musicals hat.

More Hot Stories For You


Rirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, MunichRirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, Munich
March 31, 2023

In a first collaboration between Haus der Kunst and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Rirkrit Tiravanija will design the scenography of Toshio Hosokawa's one act opera, Hanjo, conducted by Lothar Koenigs, directed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and costumes designed by Yuima Nakazato. First performance: Friday 5 May 2023.
PARADE In Deutschsprachiger Erstaufführung am Theater RegensburgPARADE In Deutschsprachiger Erstaufführung am Theater Regensburg
March 28, 2023

Nach einer wahren Begebenheit: Atlanta, Georgia. 1913. Leo Frank, ein in Brooklyn geborener Jude, wird fälschlicherweise beschuldigt, Mary Phagan - ein junges Mädchen, das in der von ihm geleiteten Fabrik arbeitet - vergewaltigt und getötet zu haben. Der öffentliche Aufschrei über den Tod des Mädchens wird zusätzlich von politischen Opportunisten und einer tollwütigen Presse geschürt. L
Daniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin StaatsoperDaniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin Staatsoper
March 24, 2023

Daniele Rustioni, will take over conducting duties for Daniel Barenboim at the Berlin Staatsoper in a revival of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo for all performances. The production is set to run June 28 to July 14, 2023.
ROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This WeekROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This Week
March 21, 2023

The musical's basic idea follows a mixture of 'Liebe ist alles', one of the most successful songs penned by Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, and new songs. Modern choreography complements this approach. The play, however, is costumed in Verona at the time of Shakespeare, based on the original text by William Shakespeare.
One Of The Most Significant Exhibitions Of Contemporary Chicano Art Will Be on View at The Mexican Embassy In Berlin, GermanyOne Of The Most Significant Exhibitions Of Contemporary Chicano Art Will Be on View at The Mexican Embassy In Berlin, Germany
March 3, 2023

In Your Face:  Chicano Art After CARA (Chicano Art: Resistance and Affirmation) features 54 works of diverse media such as sculpture, photography, prints, painting, and mixed media by 29 Chicana/o artists, will be on view at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Berlin, Germany from March 2 to June 2, 2023.
share