Marquee TV Presents 'Ring Des Nibelungen' Performed By Deutsche Oper Berlin

Ring des Nibelungen is a new interpretation of Wagner's iconic Ring Cycle performed by world-renowned company Deutsche Oper Berlin. Filmed in its four parts - Das Rheingold, Die WalkÃ¼re, Siegfried and GÃ¶tterdÃ¤mmerung - the performances will be available to view on Marquee TV from 13 May 2022. www.marquee.tv

The Ring Cycle - a legendary opera of our time - is a story of epic scale and scope, following the struggles of gods, heroes and mythical creatures over the eponymous magic ring. Modelled after the dramas of Ancient Greece, it is a work of extraordinary scale, testing the endurance of both performers and audience, with a full performance running for around 15 hours over four nights. Written between 1848 and 1874 for a large orchestra, including a powerfully expanded brass section and new instruments such as the 'Wagner tuba,' the sheer size of the production eventually required the construction of a purpose-built theatre, the famous Bayreuth Festspielhaus.

Directed by Stefan Herheim: Award-winning Norwegian Stefan Herheim is acclaimed as one of the most important directors of the moment, known for his emphasis on the historical contexts of ideas.

Conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles: In addition to working with the Deutsche Oper Berlin Orchestra, Sir Donald Runnicles is a proven Wagner expert who is currently continuing his Ring interpretations at the opera houses of Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna and San Francisco, and at the BBC Proms in London, the Edinburgh International Festival and the MET New York.

Ring des Nibelungen features an outstanding cast of world-class performers, including Nina Stemme, the most iconic Wagner singer of the present day.

The company also includes Clay Hilley as Siegfried, Elisabeth Teige as Sieglinde, Brandon Jovanovich as Siegmund, Thomas Blondelle as Loge, Markus BrÃ¼ck (Das Rheingold) and Jordan Shanahan as Alberich, Derek Welton (Das Rheingold) and Iain Paterson as Wotan / Der Wanderer, Annika Schlicht as Fricka, Ya-Chung Huang as Mime and Albert Pesendorfer as Hagen.

