Hessian Theaters and Opera Houses Will Remain Closed Until April 2021

Theaters and opera houses in the Hessen, Germany will shut down until at least the beginning of April 2021, OperaWire reports.

The Hessische Staatstheater Darmstadt, Hessische Staatstheater Kassel and Hessische Staatstheater Wiesbaden, Hessische Landestheater Marburg and the Stadttheater Gießen will try to reopen during week of Easter.

"Unfortunately, the infectious situation is still serious, which is why the nationwide lockdown has been extended. In order to get a little more planning security, the directors of the Hessian theaters have agreed with the Hessian Ministry of Science and Art on a uniform, extended closing time for all theaters," reads an official statement on the Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden's website. "If the pandemic situation permits, the performances will resume during the week of Easter at the beginning of April 2021."

Rehearsals will not resume in the five theaters until at least February.

Read more on OperaWire.