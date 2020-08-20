Germany's Classical Opera Could Make a Safe Return, Epidemiologists Say

Performance venues around the world, including opera houses, have been closed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Germany could see classical opera make a safe return after German epidemiologists from Berlin's Charité hospital say it would be alright due to the nature of the crowds, according to Classic FM.

As originally reported by Classic FM, the German medical team "backs audiences returning at full capacity, claiming classical and opera crowds are 'disciplined, don't talk and usually stick to rules.'"

The medical team also suggests that audience members should continue to wear masks and that venues do not serve food and drink. Constant sanitation and ventilation of the venue is also recommended.

