Full Lineup and Hourly Schedule Announced for BANG ON A CAN MARATHON LIVE ONLINE

Bang on a Can has announced the lineup and full schedule for the Bang on a Can Marathon Live Online - MaerzMusik Edition presented by Berliner Festspiele on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 3pm-7pm ET / 8pm-12am CET. For MaerzMusik 2021, Bang on a Can has curated a special edition of its online Bang on a Can Marathon - four hours of live performances from both sides of the Atlantic, reflecting the diversity and breadth of the Bang on a Can community. The show is free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to consider purchasing a ticket. Doing so helps Bang on a Can and MaerzMusik to pay more players, commission more composers, and make more music.

"Hello Berlin! Hello New York! It's been a year since we've seen a live audience and we miss everyone very much! Since the beginning of COVID Bang on a Can has been presenting our marathons live - commissioning composers, paying performers, streaming their collaborations all over the internet. Musicians need work and it has been our mission to hire as many as we can! On March 21 we are bringing together performers and composers from Berlin and New York - four hours of nonconformist, noncommercial, mind-blowing music including Tomeka Reid!, Bill Frisell!, Mazz Swift!, Arnold Dreyblatt!, Steve Reich!, and many many more. See you there!" - Bang on a Can Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, Julia Wolfe

On its first five live online Marathons in 2020-2021 (May 3, June 14, August 1, October 18, and February 21) Bang on a Can presented over 100 performances, including 47 world premieres of new commissions and over 150 composers and performers. Bang on a Can plans to continue these Marathons, streaming online at live.bangonacan.org, as long as the closure of presenting venues continues, and perhaps beyond. This special edition four-hour live Marathon will be hosted by Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, and in part by MaerzMusik Artistic Director Berno Odo Polzer, who says:

I love the way Bang on a Can has been dealing with the challenges of this pandemic, taking initiative and responsibility for their community. The marathon format is filled with new purpose and life. Presented live online, it reminds us of the irreplaceability of live art in a soothing way. This crisis situation can be an opportunity to team up and make something transatlantic happen that would not happen otherwise - connecting music lovers and communities from all around the world.

The Bang on a Can Marathon is one of many events taking place during the MaerzMusik Festival 2021, running March 19-28. MaerzMusik 2021 aims at providing a variety of online experiences: world premieres recorded with state-of-the-art 360° camera and 3D sound technology, binaural audio streams, live-streamed concerts, pre-produced concert films, music videos, documentaries, lectures and talks. In addition to the artists of the Bang on a Can marathon, works by Jessie Cox, Halim El-Dabh, Jessica Ekomane, Beatriz Ferreyra, Carlos Guitérrez, Sofia Jernberg, Marisol Jiménez, Hannah Kendall, Daniel Kidane, Tania León, Bernard Parmegiani, Éliane Radigue, Manuel Rodríguez Valenzuela and many others can be experienced. These digital productions are connecting the physical locations Haus der Berliner Festspiele, Chamber Music Hall of the Philharmonie, Zeiss-Großplanetarium, SAVVY Contemporary, silent green, Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin, Université du Québec à Montréal, and Schloss Rheinsberg, as well as private apartments and studios around the world where music, language, and moving images are being created for this festival. The full festival programming is available here: www.berlinerfestspiele.de/maerzmusik-en

Bang on a Can Marathon Live Online - MaerzMusik Edition

Set times are approximate and subject to change.

3PM NEW YORK | 8PM BERLIN

Daniel Bernard Roumain Why Did They Kill Sandra Bland? performed by Arlen Hlusko

Arnold Dreyblatt

Mazz Swift

Rohan Chander a-? or THE TRAGEDY OF HIKKOMORI LOVELESS from FINAL//FANTASY performed by Vicky Chow

4PM NEW YORK | 9PM BERLIN

Kristina Wolfe Listening to the Wind performed by Molly Barth

Miya Masaoka

Aeryn Santillan disconnect. performed by Ken Thomson

Adam Cuthbert

5PM NEW YORK | 10PM BERLIN

Ken Thomson Birds and Ambulances performed by Robert Black

Tomeka Reid Lamenting G.F., A.A., B.T., T.M. performed by Vicky Chow

Steve Reich Vermont Counterpoint performed by Claire Chase

Christina Wheeler

Molly Joyce Purity performed by David Cossin

6PM NEW YORK | 11PM BERLIN

Tyshawn Sorey

Jeffrey Brooks Santuario performed by Mark Stewart

Moor Mother

Bill Frisell