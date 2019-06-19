EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Performances From PRETTY WOMAN in Germany

BroadwayWorld was on site at a special press event today in Hamburg where producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduced the world to the stars of the first international production of Pretty Woman! Check out our exclusive video of the performances below!

German theater stars Patricia Meeden (Sister Act), who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert (Dance of the Vampires), who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019. The full German production cast will be announced at a later date.

PRETTY WOMAN the movie was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990, and was the fourth highest-grossing film in North America that year, and the third highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie still holds the record for selling the highest number of ticket in the US for a romantic comedy.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL in Hamburg can be bought online at https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/pretty-woman-hamburg.html.

Video Credit: Konstantin Georgiou





