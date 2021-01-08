Deutsches Theater to Stream WOYZECK INTERRUPTED

Deutsches Theater will show Woyzeck Interrupted as DT. Stream on dringeblieben.de Saturday, January 23, 8.00-9.30 p.m., with English subtitles (go to stream). Stream tickets: 10€ regular price, 5€ reduced

Everything is under the sign of interruption: the rehearsals for a production of Büchner's Woyzeck are interrupted shortly before the premiere, the leading actor's affair with the guest student is also interrupted, as is their pregnancy and the future fantasy of a child together. Even their separation comes to a halt due to a lockdown. The couple, who can no longer be a couple and perhaps never were, are locked in an apartment, thrown back on their mutual dependencies and on the echoes of Büchner's text.