Deutsches Theater to Stream WOYZECK INTERRUPTED
Streaming Saturday, January 23, 8.00-9.30 p.m.
Deutsches Theater will show Woyzeck Interrupted as DT. Stream on dringeblieben.de Saturday, January 23, 8.00-9.30 p.m., with English subtitles (go to stream). Stream tickets: 10€ regular price, 5€ reduced
Everything is under the sign of interruption: the rehearsals for a production of Büchner's Woyzeck are interrupted shortly before the premiere, the leading actor's affair with the guest student is also interrupted, as is their pregnancy and the future fantasy of a child together. Even their separation comes to a halt due to a lockdown. The couple, who can no longer be a couple and perhaps never were, are locked in an apartment, thrown back on their mutual dependencies and on the echoes of Büchner's text.Newspaper reports of several murders of women and the corresponding court cases had provided the impetus for Georg Büchner's Woyzeck at the time. With regard to the acts of violence committed by men against women, hardly anything has changed in the almost two hundred years since then. A woman is still killed every three days by her partner or ex-partner in Germany. This is where playwright Mahin Sadri and director Amir Reza Koohestani start with their text. They search for the gender-specific power relations and the structural violence in private. In view of the repetitive femicides in reality, they not only narrate an individual case, but also show a pattern - not to reproduce it, but to interrupt it.