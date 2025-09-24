Cirque Du Soleil Gives Sneak Peek Of Its European Production ALIZE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an exciting new twist, Cirque du Soleil showcased the first 3 acts of its first European resident show called Cirque du Soleil Alizé, scheduled to premiere on November 20th. The private preview took place at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin in front of selected guests and the media.

The capital's largest theater has been transformed into a dreamscape that surrounds the audience. This brand-new show, developed and rehearsed over many months, combines two artistic disciplines for the first time - acrobatics and magic - blending them into a new form called "Acromagic." In ALIZÉ, groundbreaking acrobatic innovations merge with never-before-seen techniques of Magie Nouvelle to create an entirely new artistic expression.

Many breathtaking acts take place directly above the audience. The storyline extends beyond the stage into the auditorium, drawing spectators into an immersive experience.

"We are very excited to introduce Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, our first European resident show. Fusing magic and circus arts allowed us to explore new dimensions and push the limits of creation," said Daniel Lamarre, President & CEO - Cirque du Soleil. "This is a new way for Cirque du Soleil to imagine artistic entertainment. It's been an inspiring process to create a true one-of-a-kind experience for our audience."

Cirque du Soleil's 54th original production - and its first European resident show - has already attracted major attention both nationally and internationally. Even before the previews begin on October 24, more than 80,000 tickets have been sold for this surreal journey into the unimaginable. Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ opens the skies above Berlin, revealing a poetic universe, unveiling the invisible, and offering a world beyond the ordinary.

Together with the show's protagonists, the audience embarks on an adventurous journey filled with wonder, mystery, and enchantment - where the impossible becomes possible and the hidden reveals its secrets.

"Cirque du Soleil has always opened up new perspectives and created spaces for imagination, dreams, and desires," said Marek Lieberberg, CEO, Live Nation GSA. "Live Nation is especially proud of this groundbreaking co-production, Cirque du Soleil's first European residency in Berlin at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz. Together, we present the world premiere of ALIZÉ, a unique, groundbreaking event that will thrill and inspire audiences beyond measure."

The Theater am Potsdamer Platz has been extensively redesigned and transformed for ALIZÉ to meet the unique demands of this complex, permanent production.

43 artists representing 21 countries form the cast of ALIZÉ. It took nearly 3 months, and more than 60 technicians to transform the stage and the theater and make it ready to welcome this new production.