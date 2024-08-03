Breton Tyner-Bryan's BLOOM To World Premiere at Berlin Commercial Film Festival Alongside LET HER GO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning producer/director/writer/actor/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan's latest film BLOOM, will make its World Premiere and European Premiere at the Berlin Commercial Film Festival, celebrating her 3rd consecutive year participating as an award winning filmmaker at this renowned global summit, showcasing the world's finest commercial talent.

Recent Winner of Best Director at NYCTVFF, Best Director at NYCIFF, Palermo International Film Festival, Raw Selection and Cultural Impact Award at Berlin Commercial Film Festival, Best Dance Film at Emberlight Film Festival, Audience Award ARFF Berlin, Audience Award ARFF Barcelona, Best Experimental Around Films International Barcelona, Best Experimental Berlin Around Films International Berlin, and Best Short Paris International Film Festival, she has garnered significant praise from numerous reviewers at Film Threat, Deadline, and Variety. Additionally she recently premiered ESCAPE, an immersive film installation at New York University's Gallatin Galleries that marked her New York City gallery debut.

BLOOM is executive produced, directed, written, choreographed, edited, by Tyner-Bryan who served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, performer, alongside director of photography Riley Morgan (Rambow Studios), with music by Patrick Murray (DogWood Gap), and hair and makeup by Samson Smith rounding out the creative team. BLOOM is produced by Breton Follies Productions in collaboration with Rambow Studios NYC. Centering on the struggle with self identity when placed in the spotlight as the Muse, BLOOM is grounded in the southern gothic electric guitar melodies of singer-songwriter Patrick Murray under the artist name of Dogwood Gap, in collaboration with the movement driven aesthetic of Breton Follies Productions. "A meditation on the feeling of flight and intentional visibility, this film utilizes robot arm AI programmed cinematography.", said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has directed the film TIMELESS LOVE, which has won over 80 awards globally including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design. Her highly decorated films have screened at London Fashion Film Festival, World London Film Festival, at Paris Lady Moviemakers, Berlin Indie Awards, Madrid International Film Festival, Dances With Films Chinese Theater and Regal Cinemas, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple Film Festival, ASVOFF14 Paris, French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Silk Road Film Awards Cannes, New York International Film Awards, New York City International Film Festival, Barcelona Indie Awards, Cannes 7th Art Awards, Europe Music Video Awards, Grahla International Film Awards, Istanbul Film Awards, Tokyo Film Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, and Vienna International Film Awards.

OC Movies, TV & Streaming has compared her previous work to Darren Aronofsky's film BLACK SWAN and Voyeurs ROOM 104 calling it "an impressionistic fantasy with eye-catching visuals, a fresh take on storytelling. Film Threat's senior writer Sabina Dana Plasse has praised her work as one of Hollywood's most up and coming visionary directors stating "West of Frank makes you feel you have spent hours in the historic Jefferson Market Library....previously an Art Deco 12-story prison from 1932 to 1974 in New York City...what makes this such a stunning visual and enchanting experience is the movement of the dancers and how their bodies arch and stretch to provide context to the space they inhabit. It is quite beautiful... as if the dancers have come to life in a hologram." "Breton is at the forefront of this well-crafted dance choreography, making full use of her skills as a classically trained Ballet dancer and filmmaker." Unseen films has described her work as "a delight for the eye and ear, a visual feast".

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for The Penguin (HBO), Manifest, (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), GOSSIP GIRL (CW) The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, THE KNICK alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn.

She often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian. She is the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Directing credits include Village Playwrights NYC, New Victory Theater, New York Fashion Week, Madonna-Washington Square Park, choreographic works include Saturday Night Fever Engeman Theater, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, Prospect Theater, Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, choreographic mentee under Sergio Trujillo for Donna Summer (Broadway), and choreographic labs for Waitress (Broadway).

She has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a MA in Film from New York University, a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.

She is currently in pre-production on her feature film TAKE YOUR TEETH OUT, pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, 9 feature films she is attached to direct, and a docu-series as writer-director. You can also see her debuting on the second season of "Great Kills" on Tubi soon, and "The 3-2 Pulldown" alongside Corey Feldman. Tickets are available to the Berlin Commercial Film Festival Summit which will take place August 16th- 23rd of 2024. Visit their website for more information at https://www.berlincommercial.com/summit

