BWW Review: MARK SEIBERT - A STUDIO CONCERT at Private Studio in Vienna

Mark Seibert is currently one of the most asked musical actors with a fan base mainly in Germany and Austria. He was recently doing leading roles such as Edward Lewis in "Pretty Woman", Count von Krolock in "Tanz der Vampire", the Death in "Elisabeth", or he developed the role of "Schikaneder" together with Stephen Schwartz in the musical of the same title in Vienna. His solo concerts or those with colleagues and friends are usually sold out within minutes. He once stated that for him the appeal of musical theatre is the combination of art, culture and business.

In the current pandemic crisis, there are different ways how actors handle it. The range spans from interviews or home-stories to concert formats. Mark Seibert chose the latter. He is known for his eagerness to perform in high quality. After the lock-down, he had been working to fulfill the enormous request of his fans to share a piece of work with them. By doing this studio concert, he meets this request and his own professional expectations. The setting is a studio, stuffed with several guitars, an old fashined lamp and a cozy sofa in the back. The concert is filmed from different angles which allows a pleasant cut. Regarding his choice of songs and his singing, he is going the extra mile by not doing a musical concert, for which he is recognized best, but to show his talent and perform with his recurrent guest, Sabrina Auer, the following pop-classics in an intimate atmosphere. Both are accompanied by Martin Deplazes on the guitar.

Alwas remember us this way (Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born)

Baby can I hold you (Tracy Chapman)

Heaven (Bryan Adams)

Jar of Hearts (Christina Perri)

Tears in Heaven (Eric Clapton)

Make you feel my love (Adele)

Let her go (Passenger)

Love of my life (Queen)

I am not the only one (Sam Smith)

Say something (A great big world)

Bridge over troubled water (Simon & Garfunkel)

Fragile (Sting)

The concert can be entered virtually through his homepage http://mark-seibert.com/ at a cost of EUR 22 (USD 24). After the payment has been made, the link will work for 48 hours. He also provides English subtitles for his moderation. I highly recommend this concert, because it underlines his passion for music and the quality he delivers. Given the crisis is over by September, Mark Seibert will be back on stage with his live concert "Mark mal anders" in Vienna, Buchholz, Munich and Cologne.

