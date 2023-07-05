WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Lake Worth Playhouse This Month

Performances run July 14 - 30, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE presents West Side Story on the Main Stage as part of its 71st Season. WEST SIDE STORY opens Friday, July 14, 2023 and runs for three weekends through July 30, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas of our time.

West Side Story stars Billy Hannam (Riff), Dillon Cavanagh (Tony), Danny Distasio (Action), Jon Hinostroza (Bernardo), Luiza Marcil (Maria), Briley Crisafi (Anita), Victor Angel (Chino), Kole Rosin (A-Rab), Landon Joel Master (Baby John), Tristan Dominguez (Snowboy), Jenna-Brooke Bellinato (Big Deal), Gavin Gilbert (Diesel), Graysen Quinn Master (Gee-Tar), Mia Rubin (Anybodys), Trenten Hazelton (Mouthpiece), Ireland Brianna (Graziella), Jessica Perry (Velma), Chloe Sinclaire (Minnie), Sydney Bator (Cindy), Mia Bornia (Pauline), Lili Mueller (Betty), Brandon Lee (Pepe), Luca Campo (Indio), Dhimas Olivier Chard (Luis), Branden Monge (Moose), Brixton Chard (Juano), Demi Ciena Master (Rosalia), Sofia Bornia (Consuela), Tanesa Soman (Teresita), Jade Evori Master (Francisca), Darissa Cataldo (Estella), Phoenix Hart (Margarita), Sydney Wells (Eva), Isabella Fernandez (Valentina), Ella Chisholm (Nibbles), Gary Oppenheim (Doc), Ted Montouri (Lt. Schrank), Matthew Schenk (Officer Krupke), Carl VanDyke (Glad Hand).




