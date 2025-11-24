A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Broadway Palm

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Palm is spreading holiday cheer with the timeless family favorite A Christmas Story, playing November 21 through December 28, 2025. Based on the beloved 1983 film, this laugh-out-loud musical captures all the warmth, nostalgia, and hilarity of Ralphie Parker's unforgettable childhood Christmas.

Set in 1940s Indiana, young Ralphie dreams of only one thing for Christmas – an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Audiences will delight as they follow Ralphie's quest, encountering all the iconic moments along the way: the infamous leg lamp, the pink bunny pajamas, the cranky department store Santa, and of course, the triple-dog dare!

Filled with lively music, clever choreography, and heartwarming humor, A Christmas Story is a holiday treat for the whole family. Whether it's your first time experiencing the tale or it's a cherished tradition, this production will leave you smiling and full of Christmas spirit.