First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Rachael Lord
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
20%
Frank Blocker
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center Auditorium
17%
Lexi Rae Smith
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
10%
Katelyn and Jules
- AN EVENING OF JAZZ
- Theatre Conspiracy
8%
Dave Rode
- THE PIANO MEN
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
7%
Melissa Hennig
- MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
7%
Adolpho Blaire
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- TheatreZone
6%
Marvilla Marzan
- SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS
- Theatre Conspiracy
6%
AJ Mendini
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
5%
Keith Alessi
- TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
Kimberly Suskind
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
5%
Parrish Danesh
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
3%
Paola Cifuentes
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ford Haeuser
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
27%
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
15%
Katie Cook
- MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theatre
11%
Sarah Drummer
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Erica Fiore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Amy Marie McCleary
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Eric Ortiz
- CARRIE
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
4%
Gregory Butler
- CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Karen Molnar Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mollie Berman
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
17%
Danielle Black
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%
Brittanee Clark
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
John P. White
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Danielle Black
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Diana Waldier
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%
John P. White
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
John P. White
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Gwen Bettini
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
5%
John P. White
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Stefanie Genda
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
4%
Kathleen Kołacz
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
3%
Kathleen Kolacz
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
3%
Mary Folino
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%
Kim Griffin
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
Best Dance Production
- Gulf Coast Symphony
23%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
19%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
18%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
16%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
15%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victor Legarreta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
31%
Dawn Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
18%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
10%
Annette Trossbach
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
7%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
5%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
5%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Mark Danni
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Todd Lyman
- CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Ted Wioncek III
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Amy McCleary
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
2%
Jason Parrish
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Mark Danni
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Mark Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Ruggiero
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Naples Players
23%
Marcus Dean Fuller
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
13%
Bill Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
12%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
7%
Cheryl Duggan
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
6%
Paul Bernier
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Chris Clavelli
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
5%
William Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Jamibeth Margolis
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center
5%
Paula Keenan
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Paul Bernier
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Heather Johnson
- GREYHOUSE
- laboratory theatre
3%
Paula Keenan
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
2%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
12%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
7%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theater
6%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
3%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
3%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%BEDROOM FARCE
- Players' Circle
1%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby May
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
16%
Ron Clark
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
16%
Russell Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
10%
Sterling Matthew Oliver
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Chris McCleary
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Chris McCleary
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Jay Weddle
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Abby May
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
6%
Johnathan Johnson
- GREY HOUSE
- Laboratory Theatre
4%
Chris Riley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
4%
Julie Duro
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
3%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%
E. Tonry Lathroum
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
34%
Loren Strickland
- THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
17%
Roz Metcalf
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
17%
W. Earl Sparrow, Jr.
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
13%
Charles Fornara
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
7%
Trevor M. Pierce
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
5%
Keith Thompson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Ricky Pope
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
3%Best Musical LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
22%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Naples Players
10%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
10%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
7%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
6%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%GYPSY
- Ft Myers
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%BOOK OF MORMON
- Barbara B Mann
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
2%ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%VANITIES
- Players Circle Theater
1%A CRACKER AT THE RITZ
- Norris Center Auditorium
1%CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
38%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
29%HALF BAKED
- Off Broadway Palm
26%FAMLET
- Alex 'Hubba' Costello
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Lexi Rae Smith
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
20%
Aseem Upadhyay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
18%
Kendall Parrett
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Abby young
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Lucas Campero
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Cameron Rogers
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Sophia Gurule
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Paula Figueroa Caunedo
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Lilikoi Porter
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%
Samantha Pudlin
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%
Hunter Hendrickson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Chris Oram
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Lexi Rae Smith
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Mike Backes
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
2%
Cameron Rogers
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Parrish Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
2%
Parrish Danesh
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
2%
Declan Ireland
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Hadley Murphey
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Joey Bostic
- CABARET
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Sarah Beth Ganey
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
1%
Natalie Brouwer
- VANITIES: THE MUSICAL
- Players Circle Theater
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
19%
Aiden Johnson
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Aseem Upadhyay
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
11%
Landon Libbey
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
8%
Lucy Sundby
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
7%
Alex Dagg
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Tyler Reiss
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Mitch Frank
- LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Rhonda Davis
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
3%
Lucy Sundby
- 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Jay Terzis
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Alex Dagg
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%
Kathleen Simmonds
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Jack Pustizzi
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Katie Taylor
- HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%
David McElwee
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Steven Coe
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Katherine Taylor
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Andre Degas
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Ryan Adair
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Kristyn Estes
- SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%
Anghela Chavez
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Joey Bostic
- WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OU
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Christian Rivero
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%Best Play VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
20%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
13%FOUR OLD BROADS
- Arts Center Theatre
10%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
5%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
5%DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
5%SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
3%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT
- The Belle Theatre
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
3%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
2%THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%FLATLANDERS
- Players Circle Theater
2%39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
32%
Aaron Jackson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
11%
Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
10%
Bill Taylor
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%
Jonathan and Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
Bert Scott
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
5%
Kelly Tighe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
4%
Jordan Moore
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
4%
Nick Lease
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Kimberly V. Powers
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
19%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
16%
Abbey Dillard
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
15%
Sean McGinley
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
14%
Abbey Dillard
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
10%
Braden Downing
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
5%
Katie Lowe
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
4%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Craig Smith
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
18%
JamieLynn Bucci
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- The Naples Players
8%
Kelly Rossberg
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
5%
Lorelei Vega
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
5%
Hannah Cruz
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
5%
Brittany Ringsdore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Heidi-Liz Johnson
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Rachel Lou Redding
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Eric Ortiz
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Hazel Tracey
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
4%
Mia Zottolo
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Lauren Redeker Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Derek Kemp
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
3%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
3%
Ross Coughlin
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Seth Abrahams
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Nikita Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Jasmine Lacy Young
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Adolpho Blaire
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%
Kali Clougherty
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Madeline Yeymouth
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Kimberly Suskind
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Grace Ryan
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Kim Morgan Dean
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Weaver
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
17%
Leslie Sanderson
- BOEING BOEING
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
17%
Brett Marston
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
8%
Lucy Sundby
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
Hannah Hansen
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Shannon Connolly
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Chance Cintron
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
T. J. Albertson
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Jeff Compton
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Shelley Sanders
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Melissa Hennig
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%
Jenny Smith
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Lauren Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Izy Sedorchuk
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Jaelynn Lias
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Kyle saccaros
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Dixie Huey
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
2%
Abby Seeley
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Louie Fuelling
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Hanna Sidwell
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Loyse Michel
- GOOD BAD PEOPLE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
0%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
34%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
17%THE ARISTOCATS
- Arts Center Theatre
14%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
13%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
13%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%Favorite Local Theatre
Florida Rep
19%
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
15%
The Naples Players
15%
Marco Island Theater for the Arts
11%
Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Fort Myers Theatre
9%
Theatre Conspiracy
4%
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Barbara B Mann
4%
The Studio Players
3%
TheatreZone
2%
Players Circle Theater
2%
The Belle Theatre
1%