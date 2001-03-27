First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rachael Lord - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY - Players Circle Theater 20%

GOOD JEW

17%

Frank Blocker -- Norris Center Auditorium

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

10%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

AN EVENING OF JAZZ

8%

Katelyn and Jules -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE PIANO MEN

7%

Dave Rode -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES

7%

Melissa Hennig -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

6%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS

6%

Marvilla Marzan -- Theatre Conspiracy

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

5%

AJ Mendini -- Players Circle Theater

TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE

5%

Keith Alessi -- Theatre Conspiracy

A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY

5%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

STANDING O

3%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

STANDING O

2%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

27%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

15%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara -- The Naples Players

MASQUERADE

11%

Katie Cook -- Fort Myers Theatre

HAIR

7%

Sarah Drummer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Erica Fiore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ANNIE

6%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

6%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

CARRIE

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GYPSY

4%

Robin Dawn -- Ft Myers Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Gregory Butler -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

3%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

THE RINK

2%

Karen Molnar Danni -- TheatreZone

SWEENEY TODD

17%

Mollie Berman -- The Naples Players

HAIR

12%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Brittanee Clark -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

9%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

7%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

7%

Diana Waldier -- Theatre Conspiracy

WAITRESS

5%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

5%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

5%

Gwen Bettini -- The Naples Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

LUCKY STIFF

4%

Stefanie Genda -- Florida Rep

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Kathleen Kołacz -- TheatreZone

ONCE

3%

Kathleen Kolacz -- TheatreZone

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Mary Folino -- Gulfshore Playhouse

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

1%

Kim Griffin -- Florida Rep

WEST SIDE STORY

23%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

CHICAGO

19%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

16%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

15%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

8%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

31%

Victor Legarreta -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

18%

Dawn Fornara -- The Naples Players

WAITRESS

10%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Annette Trossbach -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

GYPSY

5%

Robin Dawn -- Ft. Myers

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

5%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

5%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS

3%

Todd Lyman -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Ted Wioncek III -- Players Circle Theater

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

Amy McCleary -- SW Florida Theater Company

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Jason Parrish -- Florida Rep

ONCE

2%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

THE RINK

0%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

ALMOST, MAINE

23%

Roseann Ruggiero -- The Naples Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

13%

Marcus Dean Fuller -- The Naples Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

12%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE 39 STEPS

7%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre conspiracy

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

6%

Cheryl Duggan -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

CAUGHT IN THE NET

6%

Paul Bernier -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

5%

Chris Clavelli -- Florida Rep

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

5%

William Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

GOOD JEW

5%

Jamibeth Margolis -- Norris Center

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Paula Keenan -- Arts Center Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

4%

Paul Bernier -- Off Broadway Palm

GREYHOUSE

3%

Heather Johnson -- laboratory theatre

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Paula Keenan -- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

21%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

12%

- The Naples Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

7%

- Theatre conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

7%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

MASQUERADE

6%

- Fort Myers Theater

HAIR

6%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

5%

- Arts Center Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

- The Naples Players

THE 39 STEPS

3%

- Theatre Conspiracy

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Fort Myers Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- TheatreZone

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE RINK

2%

- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

- Florida Rep

CHICAGO

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

CRAZY FOR YOU

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BEDROOM FARCE

1%

- Players' Circle

CAUGHT IN THE NET

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

16%

Abby May -- The Naples Players

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

16%

Ron Clark -- Arts Center Theatre

WAITRESS

10%

Russell Thompson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

9%

Sterling Matthew Oliver -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

9%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

6%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

HAIR

6%

Jay Weddle -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

6%

Abby May -- Florida Rep

GREY HOUSE

4%

Johnathan Johnson -- Laboratory Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

Chris Riley -- The Naples Players

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

3%

Julie Duro -- Florida Rep

THE RINK

2%

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann -- TheatreZone

JERSEY BOYS

2%

E. Tonry Lathroum -- TheatreZone

SWEENEY TODD

34%

Charles Fornara -- The Naples Players

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

17%

Loren Strickland -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

17%

Roz Metcalf -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

13%

W. Earl Sparrow, Jr. -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ONCE

7%

Charles Fornara -- TheatreZone

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Trevor M. Pierce -- Gulfshore Playhouse

THE RINK

3%

Keith Thompson -- TheatreZone

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Ricky Pope -- Players Circle Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

22%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

- The Naples Players

SWEENEY TODD

10%

- The Naples Players

HAIR

8%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

7%

- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

6%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

CHICAGO

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

3%

- Gypsy Playhouse

ANNIE

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

GYPSY

3%

- Ft Myers

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Fort Myers Theatre

BOOK OF MORMON

2%

- Barbara B Mann

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- The Belle Theatre

ONCE

2%

- TheatreZone

CRAZY FOR YOU

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

- Players Circle Theater

VANITIES

1%

- Players Circle Theater

A CRACKER AT THE RITZ

1%

- Norris Center Auditorium

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE RINK

1%

- TheatreZone

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

- SW Florida Theater Company

GREY HOUSE

38%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

29%

- Theatre Conspiracy

HALF BAKED

26%

- Off Broadway Palm

FAMLET

7%

- Alex 'Hubba' Costello

THE FANTASTICKS

20%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Kendall Parrett -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

7%

Abby young -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

6%

Lucas Campero -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Cameron Rogers -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

4%

Sophia Gurule -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Paula Figueroa Caunedo -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Lilikoi Porter -- Fort Myers Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Samantha Pudlin -- Fort Myers Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

Hunter Hendrickson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Chris Oram -- TheatreZone

ONCE

2%

Lexi Rae Smith -- TheatreZone

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Mike Backes -- TheatreZone

GYPSY

2%

Charlie Blum -- Ft. Myers

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Cameron Rogers -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Parrish Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

HAIR

1%

Declan Ireland -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

1%

Hadley Murphey -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CABARET

1%

Joey Bostic -- The Belle Theatre

THE RINK

1%

Sarah Beth Ganey -- TheatreZone

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- Gypsy Playhouse

VANITIES: THE MUSICAL

0%

Natalie Brouwer -- Players Circle Theater

CAUGHT IN THE NET

19%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

Aiden Johnson -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

11%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Naples Players

PRODIGAL SON

8%

Landon Libbey -- The Studio Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

7%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Alex Dagg -- Off Broadway Palm

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

4%

Tyler Reiss -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS

4%

Mitch Frank -- Arts Center Theatre

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

3%

Rhonda Davis -- The Naples Players

39 STEPS

2%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE ODD COUPLE

2%

Jay Terzis -- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Alex Dagg -- Theatre conspiracy

VENUS IN FUR

2%

Kathleen Simmonds -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Jack Pustizzi -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

Katie Taylor -- The Naples Players

VENUS IN FUR

2%

David McElwee -- Florida Rep

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Steven Coe -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Katherine Taylor -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

1%

Andre Degas -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Ryan Adair -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SWINGSET

1%

Kristyn Estes -- Arts Center Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Anghela Chavez -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OU

1%

Joey Bostic -- The Belle Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Christian Rivero -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

VENUS IN FUR

20%

- Florida Rep

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

13%

- The Naples Players

FOUR OLD BROADS

10%

- Arts Center Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

9%

- Theatre Conspiracy

PRODIGAL SON

5%

- The Studio Players

CAUGHT IN THE NET

5%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

5%

- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

5%

- The Naples Players

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

3%

- Arts Center Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

3%

- Arts Center Theatre

WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

3%

- The Belle Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

3%

- Theatre conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

GREY HOUSE

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

2%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

- The Naples Players

FLATLANDERS

2%

- Players Circle Theater

39 STEPS

2%

- Theatre Conspiracy

SWINGSET

1%

- Arts Center Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

32%

Mike Santos -- The Naples Players

THE RINK

11%

Aaron Jackson -- TheatreZone

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

10%

Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

9%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

9%

Jonathan and Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LUCKY STIFF

5%

Bert Scott -- Florida Rep

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Kelly Tighe -- Gulfshore Playhouse

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

4%

Jordan Moore -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Nick Lease -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

2%

Kimberly V. Powers -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

19%

Joseph brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

16%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

WAITRESS

15%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

14%

Sean McGinley -- TheatreZone

ANNIE

14%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

10%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre Conspiracy

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

5%

Braden Downing -- Florida Rep

VENUS IN FUR

4%

Katie Lowe -- Florida Rep

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Lindsay Jones -- Gulfshore Playhouse

CRAZY FOR YOU

18%

Craig Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

8%

JamieLynn Bucci -- The Naples Players

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Kelly Rossberg -- The Naples Players

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Lorelei Vega -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Hannah Cruz -- Gypsy Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Brittany Ringsdore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ANNIE

4%

Heidi-Liz Johnson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Rachel Lou Redding -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Hazel Tracey -- Gypsy Playhouse

HAIR

4%

Mia Zottolo -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

4%

Lauren Redeker Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Derek Kemp -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

GYPSY

3%

Charlie Blum -- Ft Myers Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Ross Coughlin -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Seth Abrahams -- Theatre Conspiracy

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Nikita Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

WAITRESS

3%

Jasmine Lacy Young -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE RINK

2%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

2%

Kali Clougherty -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA

2%

Madeline Yeymouth -- Theatre Conspiracy

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

2%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

HAIR

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

1%

Grace Ryan -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LUCKY STIFF

1%

Kim Morgan Dean -- Florida Rep

CAUGHT IN THE NET

17%

Michael Weaver -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BOEING BOEING

17%

Leslie Sanderson -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

PRODIGAL SON

8%

Brett Marston -- The Studio Players

THE 39 STEPS

5%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

5%

Hannah Hansen -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

5%

Shannon Connolly -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

5%

Chance Cintron -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE MINUTES

4%

T. J. Albertson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

4%

Jeff Compton -- Theatre Conspiracy

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Shelley Sanders -- Theatre Conspiracy

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

3%

Melissa Hennig -- Arts Center Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

3%

Jenny Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Lauren Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Izy Sedorchuk -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Jaelynn Lias -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6

2%

Kyle saccaros -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

2%

Dixie Huey -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

THE MINUTES

2%

Abby Seeley -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Louie Fuelling -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Hanna Sidwell -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GOOD BAD PEOPLE

0%

Loyse Michel -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

34%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

17%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE ARISTOCATS

14%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

13%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

13%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

9%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

19%

Florida Rep

15%

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

15%

The Naples Players

11%

Marco Island Theater for the Arts

11%

Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

9%

Fort Myers Theatre

4%

Theatre Conspiracy

4%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

4%

Barbara B Mann

3%

The Studio Players

2%

TheatreZone

2%

Players Circle Theater

1%

The Belle Theatre

