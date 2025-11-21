Florida Rep Will Host Children's Holiday Cabaret in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Jingle & Mingle,” a children's holiday cabaret on Sunday, December 14 in Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre. The event features holiday and seasonal-inspired songs performed by forty Florida Rep education students ages five to sixteen. The program is directed by Monique Caldwell and Megan Leonard, with music directed by Earl Sparrow who will accompany the performers on the piano.

The program runs approximately an hour and includes a dozen holiday song favorites such as “Christmas Time is Here,” “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause,” and more. A photo opportunity with “Santa” will take place in the lobby during intermission. The program begins at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for students/children. All proceeds benefit Florida Rep's education programs.



Community members are invited to make it a holiday double-feature event by reserving tickets to both the cabaret and Florida Rep's production of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” which performs at 2 PM on December 14. Visit FloridaRep.Org to learn more.