Florida Repertory Theatre Calls for Submissions for Spring 2026 PlayLab Festival of New Works

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre, an Associate Member of the National New Play Network, is seeking submissions for its 2026 PlayLab Festival, slated for April 30 – May 1.

PlayLab is an intensive weekend of rehearsals, readings, talkbacks, and development that brings professional playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences together to work on up to five new plays in a laboratory setting.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2025. Follow this link for submission instructions: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season-tickets/playlab-festival-of-new-works/

The festival’s reading committee will read and evaluate the submitted works, and the theatre will announce the selected plays and playwrights in early 2026. Each showcased playwright joins the development process to work on their play with a company of professional actors and a director in preparation for a public reading.

Each season, Florida Rep produces a wide variety of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new plays in its professional season and seeks to curate a PlayLab Festival that reflects that variety. Florida Rep will consider plays looking for Rolling World Premiere partners with NNPN member theatres. Playwrights or agents will receive a confirmation of their submission.

Florida Rep often chooses plays from its festival to be produced in subsequent seasons and seeks plays for submission that are ready to move into the late stages of development and production.