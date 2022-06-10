Tickets On Sale For H.M.S. PINAFORE Presented By Opera Naples Summer Youth Program

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's popular operetta, "H.M.S. Pinafore," starring students from their Summer Youth Program. Directed by Robin Frank, Opera Naples' Director of Education, and Louis Dall'Ava, a Gilbert and Sullivan veteran performer and director, productions will take place June 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center.

Since its premiere in 1878, Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" is a classic, time-tested opera with endearing characters, memorable tunes and a hilariously happy ending. This outstanding musical is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

Satire and silliness unfurl as the crew of the Pinafore explores how social class affects relationships. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, is torn between two loves - humble sailor, Ralph, and wealthy Sir Joseph Porter. Meanwhile, Little Buttercup, a poor peddler, is secretly in love with the Captain. Chaos ensues aboard the ship until a long-kept secret is revealed involving a case of mistaken identities which changes everything.

Due to 2021 summer program productions being sold out, purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to guarantee your seat. Student tickets are available for $10, and adult tickets are $18. A family four-pack for two adults and two students is available for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit https://operanaples.org/on-events/h-m-s-pinafore-by-summer-youth-program/.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.