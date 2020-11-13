TheatreZone To Kick Off 2020-21 Showstopper Series With MERRY MANILOW

Performances take place on December 11-13.

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre performing in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, will present "Merry Manilow" on December 11-13 as the first event of its Showstopper Series.

"Since ending last season in mid-March due to the pandemic, we have consistently monitored the evolving situation and adapted accordingly," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

"We are proud to have created innovative ways to safely and responsibly present live entertainment this season," said Danni. "We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the theatre in person, and we look forward to offering the great experiences we're known for, just in a few different ways this year."

TheatreZone's reimagined 2020-21 season is highlighted by the Showstopper Series, five 75- to 90-minute, themed concerts with professional, live music and choreography. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the first show of the Showstopper Series is Merry Manilow. Only four performances will be held December 11-13, 2020.

Merry Manilow, will feature holiday favorites and chart-topping hit songs from legendary performer Barry Manilow. With special guest Mark Danni on drums, the concert will include songs from Manilow's holiday albums, as well as hits from throughout his 50 plus-year career.

"Barry Manilow has been one of the biggest entertaining influences for both Karen (Danni) and I since we saw him live on Broadway in 1989," said Danni. "Audiences who appreciate his talent will enjoy this evening of his holiday favorites, romantic ballads and heartfelt music."

The cast of Merry Manilow includes TheatreZone fan favorites and new faces as well, including Adolpho Blaire (last seen in Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera, and star of TheatreZone's Amadeus); TheatreZone newcomer Michael Ursua; Alex Jorth (star of Copacabana); Kayley Stevens (star of TheatreZone's And the World Goes 'Round), and Carolina Ordonez (star of Wonderful Town).

Audiences will enjoy a mix of chart toppers, favorites and holiday hits from legendary performer Barry Manilow, one of the world's most beloved entertainers. With special guest Mark Danni on drums, the concert will feature songs and medleys from Manilow's four holiday albums, as well as hits from throughout his 50+-year career, including "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "There's Always Tomorrow," "Mandy," "I Can't Smile Without You," "Marshmallow World," "Christmas is Just Around the Corner," and many more.

The Showstopper Series also includes Bravo Broadway! (Jan. 7-17, 2021); At The Movies (Feb. 4-14, 2021); Those Were the Days (March 4-14, 2021); and The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021).

Bravo Broadway!, to be presented January 7-17, will feature Broadway's classic hits from throughout its many decades, in addition to songs from the 2000's. Bravo Broadway! is sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples.

From February 4 to 14, TheatreZone will present At The Movies, generously sponsored by Linda Walsh. Audiences will take a trip through the many hit songs from their favorite movies throughout history. This concert event will include hit songs such as the Academy Award-winning "The Way We Were" from the 1973 romantic drama, "Moon River" from the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from the comedy Arthur, as well as some disco hits from the 1977 American dance drama Saturday Night Fever.

The fourth Showstopper Series event, Those Were the Days, will be presented March 4-14, 2021. This fun show, sponsored by Stock Development, takes the audience on a journey through the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's. The talented cast will not only perform hit songs through the decades, but also an entertaining television theme show medley for an unforgettable evening of fun.

The Best of Bacharach, the fifth and final event of the Showstopper Series, will be held April 15-25. This show will take audiences back to this legendary composer's most prolific time, the 1960's and 70's, when music was a common thread that kept everyone sane.

"One of the reasons we chose to bring Burt Bacharach's music to our audiences with this show is because of the nostalgia we feel when we hear these songs and they put smiles on all our faces," said Danni. "We hope audiences will enjoy remembering and appreciating these wonderfully crafted songs once again."

In order to safely resume indoor live performances, TheatreZone has instituted reopening guidelines for all areas of operations for the safety of the audience and performers. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas of operations, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including our box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, TheatreZone's audiences will be limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks will be required throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there will be no intermissions during concerts this season, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic in and around the theatre. In the theatre, air conditioning units are now equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aide in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Concert Series events will begin at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For details, please visit www.theatre.zone or call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is located at 13274 Livingston Rd., Naples, in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus.

Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You