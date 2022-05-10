THE FAB FOUR-The Ultimate Beatles Tribute returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8PM.

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, make sure you see THE FAB FOUR-The Ultimate Beatles Tribute. The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude", the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, by phone at (239) 481-4849 or at the Box Office. The Fort Myers concert is presented by AEG, Emporium Presents and PFM.