Photos: First Look at Broadway Palm's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Beginning This Week

The production runs from August 18 through September 16, 2023.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Come aboard the luxurious Orient Express and follow the twists and turns of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, playing August 18 through September 16, 2023 at the Broadway Palm. This plot-twisting masterpiece from the world’s most popular mystery writer will keep you guessing “whodunit”.

Check out a first look at the production below!

This clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts glamour, intrigue, suspense, and humor. The Orient Express is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning the train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies stabbed to death with his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer among them, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to find the murderer before he or she strikes again.

Embark on a thrilling journey with MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, playing August 18 through September 16, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with group prices for 20 or more available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting Click Here or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

