Naples Players Announces THE WEDDING SINGER Sensory-Friendly Performance
Performances are constructed for those with special needs and their families so that they may enjoy the arts in an environment tailored to their needs.
The Naples Players announce a special sensory-friendly performance of their current musical, The Wedding Singer, scheduled for Tuesday, July 20th at 7:30 p.m. Performances are constructed for those with special needs and their families so that they may enjoy the arts in an environment tailored to their needs.
During sensory-friendly performances the house lights remain on, the sound is turned down, movement during the performance is not restricted, and the performance is capped at 50% capacity. In addition, audience members receive a guide to the show that tells them when there might be a sensory trigger so they can prepare themselves in advance.
This marks the fifth season that The Naples Players have offered a sensory-friendly screening. Additional sensory-friendly performances are slated for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on November 30, 2021 and Mary Poppins on March 15, 2022. Sensory-friendly season ticket packages are also available for purchase.
Individual tickets to these performances are only sold by calling The Naples Players box office directly at (239) 263-7990 or by visiting the Box Office at 701 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.