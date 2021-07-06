Naples Players Announces THE WEDDING SINGER Sensory-Friendly Performance

The Naples Players announce a special sensory-friendly performance of their current musical, The Wedding Singer, scheduled for Tuesday, July 20th at 7:30 p.m. Performances are constructed for those with special needs and their families so that they may enjoy the arts in an environment tailored to their needs.

During sensory-friendly performances the house lights remain on, the sound is turned down, movement during the performance is not restricted, and the performance is capped at 50% capacity. In addition, audience members receive a guide to the show that tells them when there might be a sensory trigger so they can prepare themselves in advance.

This marks the fifth season that The Naples Players have offered a sensory-friendly screening. Additional sensory-friendly performances are slated for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on November 30, 2021 and Mary Poppins on March 15, 2022. Sensory-friendly season ticket packages are also available for purchase.

Individual tickets to these performances are only sold by calling The Naples Players box office directly at (239) 263-7990 or by visiting the Box Office at 701 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.