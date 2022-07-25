Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage Comes to BBMann in October

Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with the aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions - along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations - leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

Starting in 2016 Michael embarked on an incredible run for his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show "Michael Carbonaro Live!" Entertaining hundreds of thousands audience members over more than 200 shows the tour cemented Michael as one of the most dynamic pure entertainers of his generation. Now he is back with a brand-new show "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" which will continue to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with brand new illusions which will amaze audiences of all ages.