Melody Lane Performing Arts Center presents: Into the Woods, JR! This show is a musical mash-up of your favorite Fairy Tale characters as they journey through the Woods to achieve different goals. Come see Cinderella, Little Red, Jack and his Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Prince Charming, and many more who cross paths with the Baker and his Wife as they try to break the spell on their house so they can have a child. The run-time is 90 minutes and is a family-friendly show. Come see these talented 11-18 year olds from Melody Lane Theatre Department. MLPAC is a triple threat studio that has produced a dozen youth musicals. You won't want to miss this enchanting extravaganza of story-telling.

Dates: November 14th-16th, 2019, at 7pm

Location: Island Coast High School, 2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral

Tickets: $10 at the door, or reduced children's prices online: https://onthestage.com/melody-lane-performing-arts-center

or email melodylanedance@gmail.com for tickets

Directed by Dana Alvarez and Sami Doherty





