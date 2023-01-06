Join the Gulf Coast Symphony & Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for JAZZ AT THE MACC: JAZZ FUNK WITH DAN NAVARRO

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 06, 2023  

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on January 12, 2023 at 7:00pm for "Jazz at the MACC: Jazz Funk with Dan Navarro" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

Dan Navarro is one of the most in demand bass players in Tampa. He can do anything you ask him to, but if you put an electric bass in his hands, and ask him to get funky, you'll have a hard time staying still! The Collective will be playing some of Dan's compositions, as well as music from the Jazz masters that entered the funk genre including Herbie Hancock, Jacoi Pastorius, among others. Featured alongside Dan Navarro will be James Suggs on trumpet and Zach Bornheimer on saxophone. It's going to be a groovy night!
Sponsored in part by Robert Opatrny & Susan Sutherland; Victor & Jackie Solomon.

About The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective

Founded in 2021, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective brings the best of live Jazz performance to Southwest Florida. Under the artistic direction of drummer, educator, composer & arranger Paul Gavin, the Jazz Collective invites the best artists from the country to collaborate in concerts that span the entire genre of Jazz.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Performance Details:

What: Jazz at the MACC: Jazz Funk with Dan Navarro
Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)
When: Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00pm
Tickets are $38-$44
For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




