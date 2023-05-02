Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

The performance is on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7PM.

May. 02, 2023  

Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7PM.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May. 5, 2023 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 2390481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.




