CAUSE AND AFFECTION Receives World Premiere At Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Centers for Performing Arts Bonita Springs will present the brand new comedy CAUSE AND AFFECTION, October 24-27. A mix of pre-recorded soap opera scenes were filmed over the summer by the play's director Elizabeth D'Onofrio, whose professional careers in theatre and film span more than two decades. This unique presentation is perfectly suited for the Center's Moe Auditorium and Film Center stage.

The plot centers around Eliot, aging soap opera star "Preston" of the fictitious Cause and Affection daytime drama. His carefully-planned romantic evening is derailed by a friend's rocky marriage and his crazy (possibly senile) neighbor who's locked herself out of her apartment. The play comes from award-winning New York screenwriter Andrea Magder, and is her first foray into playwriting. The Center's recent push toward new plays and providing playwright exposure along with the unique mixture of film and live theatre made this the perfect selection for the 2019-2020 season.

Todd Irby stars as Eliot/Preston along with Luis Pages as best friend and local weatherman Barry. Pages recently starred in I Hate Hamlet at the Center and appeared in several short plays as part of Funny Shorts LIVE! Marilyn Hilbert portrays neighbor Mrs. Fisherman and Melissa Hennig plays Tracy, Barry's longsuffering wife. Hilbert has appeared on many stages throughout Southwest Florida. Hennig has been seen regularly in Funny Shorts LIVE!, Just For Laughs comedy/variety show and has created many memorable characters for local audiences these last few years.

Rounding out the cast, Buck Biestek and Maryann Connelly appear in the filmed segments of the television version of Cause and Affection as the soap opera co-stars-yet they do not appear live in the stage play.

CAUSE AND AFFECTION by Andrea Magder, directed by Elizabeth D'Onofrio performs October 24-27, 2019, 7:00pm on Thursday through Saturday, and 2:00pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday, at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, Florida, 239-495-8989, www.artcenterbonita.org.





