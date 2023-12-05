BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards December 5th Standings; ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

Marianna Young - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 20%

Terrence Kennedy - I’VE GOT NO STRINGS - New Phoenix Theatre 12%

Lantz Hemmert - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for arts bonita 11%

Adolpho Blaire - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 10%

Lana Love - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 8%

Ellen Rodwick - FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Heather Ivy - HOLIDAYS WITH HEATHER - First Presbyterian church of bonita springs 4%

Carmen Vallone - JUST FOR LAUGHS - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Danny Sinoff - DANNY SINOFF SINGS BOBBY DARIN - Players Circle 3%

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers - JAMES TAYLOR: LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED - TheatreZone 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Amy McCleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 7%

Christina DeCarlo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 6%

Emily Garcia - LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES! - The Belle Theatre 5%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Karen Molnar Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Dann Dunn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Eric Ortiz - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Robin Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 4%

Robin Dawn - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

Eric Ortiz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

Caroling witt - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Dann Dunn - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

Isabel Isenhower - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New phoenix theatre 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Kayci Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

Amy McCleary - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 8%

Mollie Berman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Danielle Black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

Stefanie Genda - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Dot Auchmoody - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

Brenda kensler - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Adrienne Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 6%

Jennifer Murray - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

Jennifer Bronsted - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Dayne Sabatos - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Samantha Pudlin - MUSIC MAN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Alena Stevenson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jenn Murray - PIPPIN - Naples performing Arts Center 3%

Kirche Leigh Zeile - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Marlene Strollo - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Dayne Sabatos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Tracy Dorman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Dayne Sabatos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Terri Schafer - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 2%

Mollie Berman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%

Charlene Gross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Stefanie - GENDA - The Importance of Being Earnest 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 17%

CHORUS LINE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 14%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 9%

Tyler Young - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

Kody C Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 6%

Amy Mcleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

Carmen Crussard - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 4%

Jason Parrish - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Steven Calakos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 4%

Bryce Alexander - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Danica Murray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Kody C Jones - PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Lori Oliver - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Kody C. Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

Robyn Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Scott carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kody C Jones - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Devon Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Kody C. Jones - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 25%

James Duggan - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 10%

Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 8%

Jessica Walck - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 6%

Christine Cirker - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Brenda Kensler - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Chris Clavelli - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Kristen Coury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Heather Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Toni Palumbo Vasquez - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Robert Cacioppo - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 3%

Paula Keenan - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Jason Parrish - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Emma Canalese - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Madelaine Weymouth - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Patrick McGurk - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Brett Marston - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 1%

Paula Keenan - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 1%

Peter Amster - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Barbara Knapp - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Paul Graffy - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

Anna Segreto - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Studio Players 1%

Kristen Coury - MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 10%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 7%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 6%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Landon McCarthy - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 9%

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 8%

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 8%

Jake Raterman - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 6%

Chris McCleary - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Knudson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Tyler Omundsen - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 4%

Todd O. Wren - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Scott Carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Bowen Mass - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Justin Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 3%

Craig Walck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 3%

Dalton Hamilton - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Martin Towne - PIPPIN - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Craig Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Noah Lynch - LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Sabrina Wertman - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Abby May - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Craig Walck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Chris Murray - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Jeff Blodgett - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 22%

Joseph Brauer - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 11%

Roz Metcalf - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Matt Cusack - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Joseph Brauer - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 6%

Charles Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 6%

Lisa Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Charles Fornara - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Danny White - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Charles Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Julie Carver - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 3%

Ricky Pope - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 2%

Rosalind Metcalf - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Charles Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Joseph brauer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Charles Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Kristen Long - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Bridget Scott - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Keith Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Charles Fornara - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Julie Carver - THETHING ABOUT MEN - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 10%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Wolf Creek Collective 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 2%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

13 - Naples performing arts center 1%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tucker Claremont - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 14%

Brittany Ambler - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 10%

Arianna Schipper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 5%

Jaime Lynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Seth Balcer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Emily Feichthaler - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Joseph Byrne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Isabella Dinorcia - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 3%

Landon Maas - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Brad Brenner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Aimee naughton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Dave Rode - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kimberly Albrecht - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Giulia Nelson - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael shelley - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Michael Shelley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Wyatt Burton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Katae Boswell - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 1%

Ciaran Welch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 1%

Brycton Archer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 1%

Ryan Craig - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Nicholas Salerno - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 10%

Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 7%

Shennan Nelson - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Christopher Treece - THE BUTLER DID IT - The Belle Theatre 6%

Rudeline Voltaire - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Hazel Rodriguez - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center For The Arts 3%

Ella Olesen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Cindi heimberg - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Matthew Eakins - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Viki Boyle - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Marcus Dean Fuller - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Jackie Weiner - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Donna richman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Frank Blocker - SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 2%

Steven Coe - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Beth Hylton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Gerri Benzing - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 2%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Reece - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jay Terzis - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Jessica Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

James Duggan - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%



Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 22%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 8%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 8%

BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 7%

SWEARING JAR - The Belle Theatre 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - FGCU TheatreLab 3%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

SYLVIA - The Naples Players 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 1%

PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

SOUTHERN COMFORTS - The Naples Players 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C. Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 14%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Jim Swanker - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island 7%

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 6%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Michael Santos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Kristen Martino - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Michael Santos and Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Kimberly V. Powers - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Tatum Bates - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Anthony Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Starlet jacobs - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Jennifer Murray - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jim Swonker - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Santos/Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Michael Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Todd Potter - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Robert Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Michael Santos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Mike Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 15%

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 11%

Eric Condit - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 7%

Cameron White - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 6%

Cordavious Cox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Katie Lowe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Sean McGinley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 5%

Jacob Myny - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Sean McGinley - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Trace Talley - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Trace Talley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Trace Talley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

DJ Potts - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Karl Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Travis Seidel and Angelia Winn - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Jonathan Johnson - PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Christopher Colucci - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Katie Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Sean McGinley - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Trace Talley - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Tyler Feichthaler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Wolf Creek Collective 6%

Lantz Hemmert - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cadence Bambrey-Zedd - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Addison Smith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cayden pacheco - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Kylie Gust - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 3%

Austin Gardner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Tim Torres - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Hallie Heckman - FOOTLOOSE - Bonita arts 2%

Jake Raterman - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

JamieLynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Mia Zottolo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Bret Paulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Lauren Miller - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Cassy terwilliger - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Nikki hagel - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Lorelai Vega - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Macy Magas - LITTLE WOMEN - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Brett Poulter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Isabella Rosato - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Ethan Zeph - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Eric ortiz - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Olivia Rodriguez - BROADWAY ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 7%

Aseem Upadhyay - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Cassie Grossarth - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Izy Sedorchuk - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 5%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Grace Ryan - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 5%

Michael shelley - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 4%

Jan Neuberger - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Jake Raterman - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 3%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Esther Snyder - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Jason drew - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jay Terzis - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Jillian Keith - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Holly Zammerilla - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Waner Del Rosario - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Shaun Summers Cott - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Lyla black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 2%

Ann Talman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

David Breitbarth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 9%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 5%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 5%

13 - Gypsy Playhouse 5%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - The Naples Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

SHREK - Naples performing arts center 3%

SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

