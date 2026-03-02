LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Florida Rep

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Little Shop of Horrors,” in the Historic Arcade Theatre March 17 – April 12. Tickets start at $73 for adults and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488.

Winner of the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and New York Critics' Circle for BEST MUSICAL, “Little Shop of Horrors” features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, in their first collaboration before going on to create Disney's “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin.” Based on a 1960s B-Movie, “Little Shop of Horrors” is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – “Skid Row,” “Somewhere That's Green,” “Feed Me”, “Suddenly Seymour,” and more!

At Mushnik's Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey (who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a masochistic dentist). When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant – with an unquenchable thirst for human blood – it looks like all his dreams may come true. An instant sensation when it opened Off-Broadway in 1982, Variety called it "an inspired off-beat musical that hits the bullseye with its catchy, 60s-style score and a smart, funny book!”

“We are thrilled to bring this thrilling, funny, and entertaining musical to the Arcade stage this spring,” says Greg Longenhagen, Florida Rep's producing artistic director. “One of the most popular musicals ever written, we have assembled an all-star cast of musical theatre professionals from New York, and a first-rate creative team to bring the slums of Skid Row and it's man-eating plant to vivid life. This one shaping up to be a killer production you won't want to miss.”

The cast features returning Florida Rep favorites James Beaman (“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”) as Mr. Mushnik, Noah Berry (“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”) as Seymour, and Atticus Shaindlin (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”) as the dentist. Making their Florida Rep debuts are New York-based actors, Kyra Sarai Helper, Sydney Jaye, and Amirah J. Lomax as the trio of powerhouse singers who act as a doo-wop singing Greek chorus, Chaz Rose as the voice of Audrey II, Cassidy Stoner as Audrey, and Noah Ray Garcia, a local artist and recent FGCU graduate as the lead puppeteer.

Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Associate Artistic Director Jason Parrish directs the production and returns after recent work on Florida Rep musical hits, “Always…Patsy Cline,” “Shout! the Mod Musical,” Lucky Stiff,” and “Ring of Fire.” Joining Parrish as close collaborators are Kyle Brand as asst. director and choreographer, who returns after choreographing “Lucky Stiff,” “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” and “A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.” Musical director, Stephen Christopher Anthony, returns after his performance in “Forever Plaid” in 2024, and is a Broadway veteran who appeared as one of Broadway's Evan Hansens.

Also joining the creative team are set designer Jordan Moore (“The Rat Pack Lounge”), Costume Designer Michael Cieramitaro (Florida Rep debut), lighting designer Tyler M. Perry (“Always… Patsy Cline”), sound designer Braden Downing (“Shout!””), stage manager Alicia DiGiorgi (“Always… Patsy Cline”), and assistant stage manager, Joy Brooks (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”). The Audrey II puppets were designed by Michael Schweikardt.

Florida Rep's production of “Little Shop of Horrors” is sponsored by sponsored by Louis G. and Patricia A. Dunning, Luminary Hotel & Co. and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Single ticket prices for “Little Shop of Horrors” start at $73 for regular performances from March 20 – April 12, with discounted preview pricing for performances March 17 – 19. Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid student ID. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays, with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, March 20. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.