Review: BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at TheatreZone

Jukebox musicals often rely heavily on nostalgia, weaving familiar songs together with a simple narrative. BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY largely follows that formula, but TheatreZone’s current production succeeds thanks to its energetic performances - especially its outstanding lead.

The musical charts the rapid rise of rock-and-roll pioneer Buddy Holly, tracing his journey from a young Texas musician to one of the most influential figures in early rock. Along the way, audiences hear more than twenty of Holly’s hits, including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” and “Rave On,” all performed live by the cast.

At the center of the production is the actor portraying Buddy Holly, Sam C. Jones, who delivers a commanding performance that carries the show from start to finish. The role demands strong vocals, confident guitar playing, and the ability to capture Holly’s distinctive stage presence. Jones's performance meets those challenges with impressive ease, recreating Holly’s signature vocal style and boundless enthusiasm while still making the character feel authentic rather than imitative.

The rest of the cast did a great job; there were some standouts for me. Gerritt VanderMeer, portraying record producer Norman Petty, brings humor and warmth to the role, helping to illuminate the complicated but pivotal relationship between Petty and Holly during the early years of his career. Chris Coffey, playing drummer Jerry Allison, adds personality and energy that helps give the onstage band genuine chemistry. Kiana Raine Cintron does a lovely job as Buddy's wife, Maria Elena.

Rather than relying on a traditional pit orchestra, the performers serve as their own band, playing instruments live throughout the show. The result is an immediacy that makes many of the musical numbers feel less like staged scenes and more like a live rock concert.

Narratively, BUDDY is fairly straightforward, focusing primarily on Holly’s musical journey rather than delving deeply into his personal life. But the show’s strength has always been the music, and TheatreZone wisely leans into that strength. When the band launches into Holly’s iconic hits, the production finds its groove.

By the time the show reaches its climactic concert sequence, the energy in the room builds into a lively celebration of one of rock and roll’s earliest stars.

Director Mark Danni did fabulous work with this production. Sam C. Jones also was the Music Director for this show, which I find incredibly impressive alongside playing the title role. The rest of the creative team brought the show together in a nice way.

With a standout lead performance and strong supporting musicianship, TheatreZone’s BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY delivers exactly what audiences hope for: an entertaining evening of classic rock and nostalgic fun.

