CATS Now Playing At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is presenting CATS, the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, now through April 4, 2026 in Fort Myers.

Based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, the musical follows the Jellicle cats as they gather for the Jellicle Ball, a yearly event where their leader Old Deuteronomy selects one cat to be reborn into a new life. Over the course of the evening, individual cats step forward to tell their stories through song and dance, including characters such as Rum Tum Tugger and Grizabella, who sings the song “Memory.”

First opening in London in 1981 before transferring to Broadway in 1982, CATS became one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history and is known for its elaborate costumes, dance-heavy staging, and distinctive score.

Performances run Tuesday through Sunday evenings with select matinees. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre offers a dinner-and-show experience, pairing a full meal with live theatre in its Fort Myers venue.

Tickets are available by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting the theatre’s website, or at the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.