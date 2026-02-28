Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Music & Arts Community Center

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bridges of Madison County started life as a best-selling novel. Then it became a hit movie. The musical version is now on stage at the Southwest Florida Theatre Company.

It’s the story of an Italian woman living in Iowa with her husband and two children. Her life is nothing like she dreamed it would be. She feels unseen and unappreciated by her well-meaning but clueless husband. When a handsome stranger pulls into her driveway while said husband and kids are away, a spark ignites within her.

Thematically, the show explores not only lost dreams and longing but also duty and responsibility.

The facial expressions and body language of Michel Vasquez as Francesca perfectly convey her excitement and growing attraction to Robert, played by Branch Fields. What a treat to have a small orchestra playing the lush, romantic score, but Fields provides a goose bump moment when he declares his love a cappella.

Each member of the cast has strong vocals and acting chops. Real life couple Paulette Oliva and Peter McClung stand out as next door neighbors Marge and Charlie and give a realistic and humorous take on love of a more mature variety.

Maestro Andrew Kurtz and all the musicians wear plaid shirts in deference to the Midwest, farm setting. As a personal note, it was good to see Reiko Niiya in the first violin chair. Her brief rendition of a hoedown number was delightful.

The staging of Director Ashley Coia is inventive and often dance-like as members of the cast move chairs and a doorway or pass a prop on cue.

If you are a hopeless romantic, you cannot miss this production. Bridges of Madison County runs through March 7.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Ft. Myers/Naples News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...