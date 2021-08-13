Broadway Palm Will Require All Employees to Get Vaccinated

Broadway Palm Dinner Theater has announced that they will be required all employees to get vaccinated, NBC 2 reports.

The company's owner and CEO, Will Prather, has announced that all 150 employees are required to get the vaccine.

"It's nice to have our leader, our CEO of this company say this is the page we need to be on in order to stay open," said Chance Cintron, a server and an actor at the company. "If that means I get to be employed then I'm all for it."

Less than 10% of workers at the dinner theater aren't vaccinated, and are reluctant to do so.

"There's definitely one, two, three or four people who are hesitant to get theirs," Cintron said.

Read more on NBC 2.

At this time, guests are not required to be vaccinated, but are asked to wear a mask at all times.

According to the company's safety policy on their website, "We're requesting that guests who are not fully vaccinated wear a face mask when not eating or drinking. Proof of vaccination will not be required, but we ask that customers be respectful and responsible."

Stay up to date on the company's safety measures that are currently in place at https://broadwaypalm.com/covid-19-safety-measures/.