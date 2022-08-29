Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Palm Opens 30th Anniversary Season with BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES

Broadway Palm Opens 30th Anniversary Season with BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES

Making its debut is the theatre’s new high-performance, commercial-grade, video wall.

Register for Ft. Myers/Naples News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Broadway Palm has opened its 30th Anniversary Season with Broadway Palm Thru The Decades playing now through October 1, 2022. This original musical revue celebrates Broadway Palm and the musicals they have produced over the years. Making its debut is the theatre's new high performance, commercial grade, video wall. The wall is 29 feet wide and 11 feet tall and consists of over 125 different panels with a resolution of 3024 x 1176.

Relive the last three decades of productions that have made Broadway Palm Florida's Premier Dinner Theatre! This all-new jukebox style musical features a talented cast of performers that will sing and dance their way through some of the greatest Broadway Palm songs of all time. You'll hear numbers from Me and My Girl, The King and I, The Music Man, Singin' in the Rain, Mamma Mia, Cabaret and more!

Broadway Palm Thru The Decades is written and directed by Victor Legarreta. Legarreta has been part of Broadway Palm since 1996 and has directed and appeared in numerous Broadway Palm productions. In addition, he created A Night On Broadway, Yesterday's: The 50s and 60s Musical, Groovin': The 60s and 70s Musical, Let's Go To The Movies, Dino and Friends, Til Theft Do Us Part, and No Claus For Alarm, to name a few.

Join Broadway Palm as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary Season with Broadway Palm Thru The Decades playing now through October 1, 2022. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $65 for dinner and the show. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Palm Opens 30th Anniversary Season with BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADESBroadway Palm Opens 30th Anniversary Season with BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES
August 29, 2022

Broadway Palm has opened its 30th Anniversary Season with Broadway Palm Thru The Decades playing now through October 1, 2022. This original musical revue celebrates Broadway Palm and the musicals they have produced over the years. Making its debut is the theatre’s new high-performance, commercial-grade, video wall.
Opera Naples Summer Opera Film Series to Feature FALSTAFF With Ambrogio Maestri in SeptemberOpera Naples Summer Opera Film Series to Feature FALSTAFF With Ambrogio Maestri in September
August 29, 2022

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, will be featuring 'Falstaff' (Staatsoper Hamburg) with Ambrogio Maestri during its summer film series of classic European operas, HD at Opera Naples. Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen.
Cultural Park Theatre Company Announces Casting For SCHOOL OF ROCKCultural Park Theatre Company Announces Casting For SCHOOL OF ROCK
August 27, 2022

Cultural Park Theatre Company has announced casting for 'School of Rock.'  The show will run from September 22nd through October 2nd.  Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 PM; Sunday at 3 PM.
Cast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIESCast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIES
August 18, 2022

This funny and fierce, invigorating and intelligent play will star Casey Cobb as Polly, Stan Zawatsky as Lyman, Gerrie Benzing as Brooke, Ricky Shafer as Trip, and Betsy Greenblatt as Sila. Directed by Paula Keenan - Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history-a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.
Florida Rep Kicks off 25th Season With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILLFlorida Rep Kicks off 25th Season With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
August 17, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season opens in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill” by Lanie Robertson, a biographical look at the life and music of jazz legend, Billie Holiday. The ArtStage Studio Theatre transforms into a seedy Philadelphia club where Holiday gave her last public performance to pay tribute to one of the great artists of the twentieth century.