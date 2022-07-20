Broadway Palm Lends A Helping Paw To Gulf Coast Humane Society!

There's no place like home so Broadway Palm (and Toto, too!) are partnering this summer to raise funds for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. The Wizard of Oz is playing at Broadway Palm through August 12, 2022 and during the run, the theatre is selling paper paw prints for $1 each. The paws can be decorated and will be displayed throughout the theatre. All proceeds from the paw print sales will go directly to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Gulf Coast Humane Society, located at 2010 Arcadia Street in Fort Myers, was established as the first non-profit animal welfare organization in southwest Florida in 1947. The 501(c)(3) mission is to rescue, provide safe refuge and compassionate care, and find forever homes for abandoned and neglected animals in the area. GCHS only takes in owner surrenders and transfers from other shelters and rescue groups with a high success rate of adoptions. Their veterinary clinic offers a full array of affordable services six days a week and the low cost, high quality affordable spay/neuter clinic is open four days a week. Both clinics are open to the public.

The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by Frank L. Baum and the world famous 1939 film, chronicles the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there's no place like home. You'll hear songs from the delightful score you know and love such as Follow the Yellow Brick Road , Somewhere Over the Rainbow and We're Off to See the Wizard.

Follow the yellow brick road to Broadway Palm for The Wizard of Oz playing now through August 13, 2022. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with group prices available.

There is a summer special for children 18 and under, tickets are just $25 for the buffet and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.