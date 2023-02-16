Ali Cultural Arts Center Presents Two New Exhibits

Pompano Beach Arts will present two compelling exhibitions at Ali Cultural Arts Center. Featuring the bold artwork of, respectively, Willandra Dawes-McGahee and Nathan "Nate Dee" Delinois, both shows open on Friday, February 17, 2023, and run through May 11. The opening reception for Dawes-McGahee's exhibit Therapy for the Art: The Evolution will be held before the Live and Local Concert featuring local gospel singer Lady Delbert Mohorn and friends on February 17, with a second event following on February 26, which will be a brunch featuring live painting by the artist. There will be a meet and greet artist reception for Delinois' exhibition objet couronne which will take place before the Live and Local Concert featuring jazz artist Dr. Julie Silvera on Friday, March 17. For more information: www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are very excited to be able to showcase the thrilling and forceful work of artists Willandra Dawes-McGahee and Nathan 'Nate Dee' Delinois," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Both create art that is colorful, exciting and thoughtful, each coming from their own perspective, and each exploring their most closely-held ideals and themes."

Therapy for the Art: The Evolution by Willandra Dawes-McGahee explores the range of emotions experienced throughout life, utilizing vibrant colors to represent the creativity and dynamism of the human experience. "My art is about evolution--evolution in the world, the body, and most importantly, in the mind," said Dawes-McGahee. "Experiences, both direct and indirect, inspire me to feel something that can be translated onto a canvas. There is no rhythm, shape, or rhyme. There is no formality."

Dawes-McGahee is a 30-year-old artist born and raised in Hollywood, Florida. She has always been passionate about creative arts. Well-known for her expressive dance, visual art, specifically acrylic painting, has become a key form of expression. Being a self-taught artist, most of her work had been for herself or those close to her. Within the past year, she has stepped out of the studio by doing live painting at local community events as well as private events.

Artist, painter, and muralist Nathan "Nate Dee" Delinois explores ideas of power, legacy, history, and how they are expressed in the world around us. "Although each piece is usually a direct response to the text contained within, I still try to keep the actual meaning as ambiguous as possible," said Delinois. "I want the viewer to find his or her own meaning and relationship to the artwork. At first glance there is a sense of whimsy in my work that is grounded by its urban visual elements."

Born and raised in South Florida, Delinois claims numerous influences, finding inspiration in his Haitian background, including the use of color in the art of Haiti. He admires the design quality of the Art Nouveau movement, the drama of Greek art from the Hellenistic period, and also the sensibilities of the pop surrealists. His work has been featured nationally and internationally in murals, ad campaigns, and magazines such as Delve, Making Waves, WeMerge, DUO and Miami New Times. In 2015 he was selected to create a mural for the Edgar P. Mills Multipurpose Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Most recently, he was selected as a featured artist in creating Art Beat Miami "Audacity" Mural by Brightline and in Kimpton Hotel's EPIC Art Program. He has been listed as one of the 10 Miami Artists to follow on Instagram by Miami New Times.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.