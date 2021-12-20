Joanna Pickering's Trilogy TRUTH LIES AND DECEPTION Premieres in Paris

Joanna Pickering's Trilogy: Truth, Lies and Deception will have its premier at Le Pavé d'Orsay Theatre in the heart of Paris on December 16th. The trilogy contains three short plays Cat and Mouse, Sylvie and Sly and Beach Break.

Cat and Mouse tells the story of Jade, an aspiring actress who meets a Hollywood movie director at the hotel where she is bussing tables. Jade thinks her life will change forever. However, nothing is at it seems.

Sylvie and Sly tells the tale of an aging actress, who is in denial about her tragic reality and decides to save her floundering career with the help of a devoted friend and social media.

Beach Break is the story of two female friends who go away to a holiday beach island to escape men problems, when something terrible happens that has explosive repercussions.

Cat and Mouse is directed by Chris Mack Theatre en Anglais' The Importance of Being Earnest, Seventy Scenes of Halloween, Paris Vampires, and Vampire Vermont, and co-founder of Paris Playwrights and former member of Blueprint Theatre, The Empty Space Theatre, and Annex Theatre in Seattle). Sylvie and Sly is directed by Alessia Siniscalchi (Hamlet at Brave New World Rep New York, Rep, Forbidden to Dance at Napoli Teatro, I Burned Your Eyes at Goethe Institute, Medea's Visions Teatro Belinni, Studio la Ménagerie de Verre, Kulturfactory). Beach Break is directed by Pulchérie Gadmer (Cimetière after Les Paravents by Jean Genet and 4.48 psychose, Fragments after Sarah Kane at the Nanterre-Amandiers Theater Aquarium, L'Illusion comique by Pierre Corneille, Avignon Festival and Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe).

Pickering (Creation Stories, Theatre 68, Lady Macbeth, Pittsburg Shakespeare in the Park, King Herod in Rope and The Cross) will be performing alongside her cast, which includes Robert Bradford (Finding Babel, Highlander, West Side Story), Julie Kalya (award recipient for The Woolgatherer, Bazaar and Rummage by Sue Townsend, Pinter's A Kind Of Alaska, Pygmalion, An evening with Oscar Wilde), Bollywood actress Koël Purie Rinchet (Rock On, On the Couch with Koel), Hollywood's Eugenia Kuzmina (Spy City, The Gentlemen, Bad Moms, New Girl), Manuel Sinor (francophone world premier of award-winning Einstein's Gift, Résistantes at Avignon off theatre festival) and Emmanuel Danon.

The plays were published in the pandemic after the trilogy was showcased with The League of Professional Theatre women with Broadway and TV actors Caroline Aaron and Dan Lauria reading. The plays have been described as brave, masterful, suspenseful with comical dark interchanges.

Pickering said she is "delighted, to see them go to live stage in Paris, and to be involved" after missing out on the full journey in the pandemic. Next Stage Press will release a post-pandemic second edition in 2022, alongside her new play "Misty and Rover." Pickering said, "These plays are close to my heart, they're messy, gritty, and full of brutal and hilarious reality. They're the first plays I wrote. I am humbled at the response they have had in Paris. The work gained an experienced, talented and incredible team who were passionate to bring the writing to stage. To have the support of the Parisian English Theatre community is a dream. I am excited to share them with Paris." Pickering added, "There is always intense debate after these plays showcase. I think plays should make you think and re-think, and you can force the audience to ask the important questions. I take every one on a roller coaster, and then let the audience work it out. I rarely explain my work."

Performances will take place on Thursday December 16th, Friday December 17th and Saturday December 18th (Tickets 20 Euros) with further dates to announce. The performance is approximately 90 minutes with no set intermission. Tickets now on sale in advance: https://www.billetweb.fr/truthliesanddeceptiontheplay

Artistic Directors: Chris Mack, Christine Cirker (Barrow Group FAB Women), Joanna Pickering, Koel Purie Rinchet. Producers: Koel Purie Rinchet and Joanna Pickering Executive Prodcuers: Kevin Mahaney, Koël Purie Rinchet, Joanna Pickering. Assistant/Director: Taylor Scott, Production/Directors Assistant: Tori Johnson Thanks at The International Center Of Female Playwrights, The League of Professional Theater Women. Licensing thanks to Gene Kato from Next Stage Press.