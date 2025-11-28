 tracker
Photos: KINKY BOOTS First-Ever French Production Brussels

Performances are running at the Novum. 

By: Nov. 28, 2025

You can now get a first look at photos of the first-ever French adaptation of Kinky Boots in Brussels, Belgium.  Performances are running through 29 November and from 28 to 31 December at the Novum. 

Inspired by a true story, Kinky Boots tells the unlikely tale of Charlie, the young heir to a failing shoe factory, and Lola, a confident drag queen.

Everything seems to set them apart… and yet. By joining forces to save the factory and crafting boots for an unconventional clientele, they discover they aren't so different after all.
  

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots




