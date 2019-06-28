CARMEN THE BALLET to Play at Theatre Mogador

Carmen the Ballet will continue performances July 8-17 at Théâtre Mogador in Paris.

After the 2015 world premiere in Spain, the Compañía Nacional de Danza brings their ballet interpretation of the acclaimed opera to the Parisian stage. Swedish choreography Johan Inger gives this work of markedly Spanish character a whole new light. Focusing on the issue of violence, and choosing to approach the subject from an innocent, pure perspective, that of a child. Inger prompts audiences into watching the heartbreaking plot unfold through this unique perspective, transforming and maturing alongside the characters.

Wrought with elements of passion, revenge, and love sickness, the female protagonist made famous in the original operatic version maintains her strong presence. With a simplistic and open set design, the setting in the Spanish town of Seville could very well be any small industrial center. All the aesthetics from costumes to the set are meticulously selected to reflect increasingly darkening undertones.

An original new interpretation of the celebrated opera by the same name, witness the passion of Carmen in a new light with this ballet full of emotion performed for the first time on the Parisian stage.

For tickets and more information about Carmen, tap here.





