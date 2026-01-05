Review: I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU at Bal Blomet

🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frederik Steenbrink's I Get a Kick Out of You is more than just an album—it's a vibrant celebration of the Great American Songbook, infused with original flair and delivered with the energy of a live big band spectacle. Based on his recent album released by Encore Music, this project honors the legendary Cole Porter while showcasing Steenbrink's own compositions, all wrapped in sophisticated arrangements that evoke the golden age of jazz.

Born in the Netherlands in 1974, Frederik Steenbrink is a multifaceted artist—crooner, songwriter, and musical theater performer who blends European elegance with American swing. After studying at New York's New School University in 2003, he co-founded Encore Music with singer Isabelle Georges, producing acclaimed shows including Padam Padam (2010), Broadway en Chanté (2012), Amour Amor (2016), and Oh là là! (2019). His transatlantic journey and his visible passion for the material infuse his work with a unique blend of theatrical flair and jazz authenticity.

At the helm as musical director is Philippe Maniez, a Franco-American jazz drummer, composer, and arranger who has emerged as a key figure on the international jazz scene. Based in Paris, he frequently collaborates with young talents from the Paris Conservatory and tours extensively throughout France. His arrangements for this project, alongside Bastien Ballaz, masterfully bridge classics and originals, drawing from big band legends like Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

With deep roots in New York's jazz scene—from Steenbrink's time at the New School to inspirations at legendary spots like Birdland and the Village Vanguard—the album is a gem, alternating Porter classics with Steenbrink and Maniez's originals to create a seamless narrative. Songs like Porter's "Love for Sale" are handled with rare authenticity by a male vocalist, preserving the song's edgy origins, while the duet "You're the Top" with guest artist Isabelle Georges sparkles with witty chemistry. Originals such as "Sunday in New York" capture urban melancholy against swinging rhythms, and "Stains of Love" offers clever, list-style lyrics that swing with infectious energy. The big band's prowess shines through, with standout solos that nod to their influences.

But where it truly soars is on stage, as evidenced by the performance at Paris's historic Bal Blomet on December 15, 2025, although, strangely, only four Cole Porter titles were included in the concert. The intimate venue amplified the big band's power, creating an immersive experience under Marine Flores' evocative lighting and Pierre Valladares' crisp sound design. Steenbrink's velvety baritone commanded the room, supported by a roster of Paris's finest young jazz talents assembled for this performance. The rhythm section included Germain Cornet on drums, Vladimir Médail on guitar, and Maxime Sanchez on piano and Nord and Cyril Drapé on double bass. The brass section brought power with Julien Ecrepont, Malo Mazurié, and Thomas Mestres on trumpets and flugel, while the trombone section featured Michael Joussein, Balthazar Bodin, and Didier Havet on bass trombone. The reed section rounded out the sound with Pascal Mabit on alto sax, flute, and piccolo; Adrien Sanchez on tenor sax, clarinet, and flute; Corentin Giniaux on tenor sax and clarinet; and Jean-Philippe Scali on baritone sax and bass clarinet. Special guest Isabelle Georges joined for two iconic Porter numbers, “I Love Paris” from Can Can and the duet “You’re the Top” from Anything Goes.

The set list was a masterclass in curation, mixing Porter's wit with Sinatra-era staples such as “Come Fly with Me,” “Mack the Knife,” and “Luck Be a Lady,” helping Frederik set up the Las Vegas ambience and history. Kicking off with three original songs, “Hotel Amour (Sans Slam),” “Stains of Love”, a bit later the personal “Sunday in New York,” and “So Unreal”, which seamlessly lead into classics like "I've Got You Under My Skin," where Nelson Riddle's iconic arrangement met Steenbrink's modern phrasing and the trombone features added depth to numbers like "Makin' Whoopee." The instrumental breaks, such as the extended "One O'Clock Jump," showcased the band's swing prowess, while emotional ballads like "Angel Eyes" with Sanchez's piano spotlight stole hearts. Closing with "My Way" and a rousing "New York, New York" play-off felt like a perfect nod to Steenbrink's influences, from Sinatra to Bennett—and a safe way to reconcile with some members of the sold-out audience, for whom lesser-known material might have seemed a little alien.

In a musical world chasing trends, I Get a Kick Out of You reminds us why jazz endures—timeless, joyful, and full of kick. It’s really cool that Frederik and Isabelle have found a perfect haunt in the comparatively big for a jazz club, but still intimate Bal Blomet, where they feel at home, making their faithful audience feel like they are attending a private party, and what a swell party, indeed!

If in Paris, don’t miss the duo concert with George on January 24th, or the solo concert on February 14th or April 25th.

