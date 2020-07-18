VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's Production of LEGALLY BLONDE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will be proceeding with their upcoming productions of the musicals Legally Blonde and 1776 in partnership with Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation.

In presenting these events at Foellinger Outdoor Theatre they will be able to provide adequate social distancing by blocking out seats in the 2,571 seat venue, and utilizing only about 19% of those seats (less than 500). The outdoor venue will offer the added benefit of fresh air, as opposed to recirculated air conditioning.

Legally Blonde runs August 7-9. The company has released a trailer that you can check out below!

With limited seating due to COVID-19, tickets are going fast. Get yours today at www.fwcivic.org or www.fortwayneparks.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories

More Hot Stories For You