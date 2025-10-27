Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Phillip H. Colglazier to Retire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phillip H. Colglazier has retired as The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's Executive/Artistic Director. Colglazier has led the Civic Theatre since 2000 and served as the Education Director/Choreographer for 6 years prior to taking the lead role. Over the years, some of the key initiatives and programs Colglazier helped shepherd were the Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival, Celebrities Act Up Fundraisers, Project Lights Up Program, Theatre Arts Weekend, and Civic Theatre Conservatory. He directed and/or choreographed 67 productions for the Civic Theatre.

When Colglazier was hired in 2000 as the Executive/Artistic Director, the organization was $90,000 in debt. By working with the Civic's board leadership, he was able to bring the organization back to a balanced budget within 2 years. His strong leadership nurtured the organization through economic changes impacting funding for the Arts, Covid, and the recent temporary relocation of the Civic Theatre's operations during the renovation of the Arts United Center.

During Colglazier's tenure, the organization's endowment has grown from $10,000 to over $3,500,000. In 2008, Colglazier was recognized by the Indiana General Assembly and the Indiana Coalition for the Arts Foundation as an Outstanding Arts Administrator at the Community Arts Leadership Awards in Indianapolis.

In 1975, Colglazier began his life-long passion for theatre when he was cast in his first Civic Theatre production of South Pacific at the age of 15. While obtaining a Theatre degree at Ball State University he worked during the summers at King's Dominion Theme Park and Opryland USA. Upon graduation Colglazier's career mostly took him overseas to perform on RAI UNO Television in Rome, Italy on FANTASTICO CINQUE, in CATS in Vienna, Austria under the direction of Gillian Lynne, and at Lotte World in Seoul, Korea under the direction of Baayork Lee. He earned his Actors Equity Association union status performing at Beef-N-Boards Dinner Theatre in West Side Story and as Paul San Marco in A Chorus Line.

He returned home to Fort Wayne in 1989 to perform and work for the Fort Wayne Ballet before accepting the only full-time "paying" acting role in town, Happy the Hobo, the actor/producer of Happy's Place on Channel 55.

Colglazier's retirement date is June 30, 2026. The search committee is accepting resumes through December 1st. The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is one of the oldest community theatres in the United States and the second largest in Indiana. The Civic is currently in its 98th Season and is preparing to celebrate the 100th Anniversary Season in 2027-2028.

For more information on the position, head to their website, https://www.fwcivic.org/employment.