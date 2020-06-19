Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Awarded Arts Grant

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been awarded a $15,000 grant, WANE News reported. The grant is for their production of the musical 1776 with an all-female, multi-cultural cast, opening in early September.

The grant comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, which awarded 1,015 grants nationwide.

The Indiana Arts Commission announced that "Indiana Arts Providers were awarded $1,049,800 for various arts projects across the state," according to WANE News.

Social distancing, no intermission, online programs, shields for the actors, masks and other precautions will be in place to keep those in attendance and working on the musical safe.

Tickets for the musical can be purchased on the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's website.

