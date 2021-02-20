Fort Wayne Ballet presents Tchaikovsky Enchanted, featuring enchanting excerpts from Tchaikovsky's most popular and beautiful ballet scores: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and The Sleeping Beauty. This performance is the perfect herald of Spring, filled with the freshest colors and flirtiest choreography to welcome warmer seasons ahead.

These performances are presented LIVE in the Arts United Center with socially-distanced seating and full protocols for your safety and comfort.

All Tickets $35. (includes $5 processing fee)

Performances:

26 March 2021 / Fri - 7:00 PM

27 March 2021 / Sat - 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

28 March 2021 / Sun - 2:00 PM

Learn more at https://fortwayneballet.org/performances/spring-season-2/.