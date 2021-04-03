Embassy Theatre Presents TRUE COLORS: A CELEBRATION OF PRIDE

Three Rivers Music Theatre Partners with the Embassy Theatre to honor Fort Wayne's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community with True Colors: A Celebration of Pride this Pride Month, June 2021!

True Colors features the iconic hits from pop music, stage, and screen that celebrate unity, individuality, equality, and love.

The performance takes place on June 18, 2021 at 8:00 pm.

Learn more and buy tickets at http://fwembassytheatre.org/events/true-colors-a-celebration-of-pride/.