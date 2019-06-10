Coral Gables Community Foundation Awards Over $50,000 In Grants

The Coral Gables Community Foundation has awarded over $50,000 in grants to deserving local non-profit organizations in its latest distribution to support issues within the Foundation's focus areas: education, arts & culture, historic preservation and social & health services.

The Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Community Giving Committee, chaired by Foundation Board Member David Olazabal, awards grants to non-profit organizations twice a year.

Recent grantees include George Washington Carver Elementary School to fund the makeover of their Little Red Schoolhouse, Young Musicians Unite to fund an in-school jazz band and increase band enrollment from 8 to 50 band students at Coral Gables Senior High, Dade Heritage Trust to promote The Biltmore Hotel tours and The City Beautiful brand and Guitars over Guns to support their art-based youth development programs.

"The generosity of our donors, supporters and fundholders throughout the year make our grant making possible," said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. "We are proud promoters of philanthropic efforts throughout Coral Gables and are glad to be able to support so many organizations fulfill their goals."

The Coral Gables Community Foundation is proud to support the great work of its Spring 2019 Grantees:

Alhambra Music Orchestra, AUM hOMe Shala, Baller Alert Foundation, Bike Walk Coral Gables, Camillus House, Carver Elementary School, Children's Bereavement Center, Community Arts Program at Coral Gables Congregational Church, Coral Gables Museum, Crystal Academy, Dade Heritage Trust, Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation, Eagles Nest Fund, Education Fund, Florida Foster Care Review, Friendship Circle of Miami, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Guitars over Guns, Home Team Miami, Junior Orange Bowl, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Miami Chamber Music Society, Seraphic Fire, St. Alban's Child Enrichment Center, Tropical Flowering Tree Society, YES Institute, Young Musicians Unite and Zoo Miami.

"Being able to fund so many worthwhile organizations is a major point of pride for the Foundation," said David Olazabal, Chair of the Community Giving Committee. "The efforts of our Community Giving initiative add to the footprint of the Foundation and enhance the quality of life in Coral Gables."

The grant awards follow a record-breaking scholarship distribution, where the Foundation and its fundholders recently awarded over $100,000 in scholarships and education grants, bringing the organization's investment in education to $500,000 in just the past few years.

The deadline for the Foundation's fall grant cycle is October 11th. . To apply, please visit http://gablesfoundation.org/giving/grants/.

About The Coral Gables Community Foundation

Led by community leaders, the Coral Gables Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life for those who live, work, learn and play in the City Beautiful. For almost 30 years, the Foundation has been at the forefront of the evolving needs of Coral Gables by effectively bringing together beneficiaries and benefactors to fund programs with the greatest impact and benefit to "The City Beautiful." Established in September 1991, the Coral Gables Community Foundation, through its discretionary, donor-advised, and scholarship funds, awarded over $7 million to worthy causes. For more information, please visit gablesfoundation.org





